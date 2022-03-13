UHV needed to look no further than the fourth inning of the third game of its Red River Athletic Conference series against LSU-Shreveport for an example of what went wrong.
The No. 4 Pilots scored four runs in the inning – one of them coming on a leadoff home run by Nathan Beyer – on two hits, thanks to three errors, three walks and six stolen bases.
LSU-Shreveport went on to a 14-6 win in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader at Riverside Stadium, after rolling to a 13-0 win in the first game.
“You learn that you have to play three parts of baseball,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “One is pitching, another is defense and another is hitting. We played far below our standards in the series, especially with the pitching and the defense. You just can’t do that with a team like that. They hit the ball hard and play sound baseball. They just do a lot of little things right.”
The Pilots (23-2, 11-1) outscored the Jaguars (8-12, 4-8) 46-9 during the series, and outhit them 45-19.
UHV also hurt itself by committing 13 errors in the series to go along with numerous walks and hit batters.
“That’s one of the best teams, if not the best team, we’re going to face this year,” said UHV catcher Clayton Wenske, a Victoria West graduate. “Unfortunately, we didn’t compete as we should have and we definitely can.”
Wenske gave the Jaguars one of the only two leads it held in the series. He hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence to put them up 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“It was a full count,” Wenske said of his first UHV home run. “I had laid off some offspeed stuff in the dirt. He just left one over the plate. I closed my eyes and swung.”
But the lead was gone quickly, as J.J. Flores hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth.
“We got a big hit from Wenske that got some energy going for the team,” Puhl said. “But you’ve got to have pitchers who can throw a zero up there after you score runs like that. We failed to do that miserably this series.”
Wenske got a single in his other at-bat, but the Jaguars had only two baserunners in the final three innings.
“I’m seeing the ball well,” Wenske said. “It’s a testament to what we do in practice. We hit a lot during practice and it makes a difference in the game.”
The Jaguars used eight pitchers Sunday and 13 for the series.
“Getting ahead is the most important part of pitching,” Wenske said. “That and limiting two-out walks. That’s something we didn’t do too great this weekend. It starts with us working in the bullpen, working on throwing over the plate, throwing strikes and hitting spots.”
UHV will look to bounce back when it travels to Austin on Wednesday to play St. Edward’s, and returns to Riverside Stadium on Friday to begin a three-game conference series against Texas College.
Game 1
LSUS 025 150 0 – 13 17 0
UHV 000 000 0 – 0 5 2
W: Kevin Miranda (6-0). L: Christian Garcia (1-1). Highlights: (LSUS) Miranda 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO; Jake Vesecky 2-for-3, solo HR, RBI; Jaylin Turner 1-for-2, 3-run HR; J.J. Flores 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Nathan Beyer 4-for-5, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-3.
Game 2
LSUS 001 403 240 – 14 12 1
UHV 002 130 000 – 6 9 6
W: Trent Shoulders (1-0). L: Gustavo Valdes (1-2). Highlights: (LSUS) Austin McNicholas 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; J.J. Flores 1-for-4, 3-run HR; Nathan Beyer 1-for-2 solo HR. (UHV) Clayton Wenske 2-for-2 3-run HR; Darvis Watson 2-for-5. Records: LSUS 23-2, 11-1; UHV 8-12, 4-8.
