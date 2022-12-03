WACO — Shiner St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth has known his teams’ seniors since they were young boys.
He wasn't surprised they turned a season that started slowly into one in which they competed for a TAPPS Division IV state championship Saturday afternoon at the Waco ISD Stadium.
“They were in pre-K 3 when I came here," Wachsmuth said. "My son is in that group. I love these kids, I love all of them.”
St. Paul (8-5) has competed for a state title for five consecutive years and won the previous four.
But the Cardinals ran into an offensive juggernaut in Lubbock Christian (12-1) and its star quarterback Baxton Townsend.
Townsend put on a phenomenal performance, passing and running to lead the Eagles to a 57-20 state final victory.
Townsend passed for 455 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.
“We battled all year and found a way to get to this game," said St. Paul receiver Carter Novak. "I’m proud of all of these guys. They were stopping the run so we made some adjustments to throw the ball.”
Novak had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Lubbock Christian pulled out all the stops against the Cardinals.
The Eagles attempted an onside kick on every kickoff of the first half, recovering two. They pulled off a successful fake punt in the third quarter, as well as forcing three turnovers.
The Cardinals held the Eagles to eight points in the first quarter, while the offense struggled. St. Paul was limited to 161 rushing yards.
Lubbock Christian’s offense exploded in the second quarter putting 28 points on the board.
Townsend threw strike after strike throughout the quarter, at one point completing nine consecutive passes. He completed 24 of 28 attempts.
St. Paul scored with 42 seconds left in the second quarter when Jacob Wachsmuth threw a 12-yard pass to Trent Brown.
Jacob Wachsmuth threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Novak in the third quarter.
“The game didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Not a single one of us would would trade anything for this season," Jacob Wachsmuth said. "We started off not great this season, but to see where we were able to get, it means a lot.”
Nate Boedeker scored the final St. Paul touchdown of the season with 4:05 left in the third quarter. Boedeker, who led the Cardinals with 84 yards rushing, scored on a 10-yard rushing attempt.
For Jake Wachsmuth, the progress made by the team this season was rewarding.
“This has been a difficult season," he said. "We had a rough non-district schedule and injuries. The kids had no excuses, that’s what I liked about our kids, they just battled."
"I think the kids have learned a lot about how you battle through tough times. There were a few times throughout the season they could have just given up. They didn’t do that and I am very proud of them.”