Columbus averaged more than 40 points per game in Luke Hobbs’ first season as offensive coordinator.
The Cardinals shared the District 12-3A, Division I championship and advanced to the regional final before finishing with a 12-2 record.
But Hobbs, 33, will be leaving Columbus to become the athletic director and head football coach at Schulenburg.
Hobbs’ hiring was approved at Monday night’s meeting of Schulenburg board of trustees.
The district received over 100 applications for the position that opened when Walt Brock resigned in October, not long after being placed on administrative leave.
“I coached with a few guys from Schulenburg,” Hobbs said. “They always talked highly about Schulenburg and about how there’s talent there and it’s a good place. It just needs a little rebuilding.”
Hobbs came to Columbus from Roy High School in Utah where he was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater for three seasons. He was previously an assistant at Giddings and Brenham.
The Shorthorns went 0-10 this season after advancing to the regional semifinals in 2021.
“They went through a lot of issues on the field and off the field for sure,” Hobbs said. “They’ve been looking for some energy and some optimism and that’s what I hope to bring. I think they do have the pieces to be very successful.”
Hobbs will officially start at Schulenburg on Jan. 3, and his first order of business will be putting a coaching staff in place and getting his offseason program going.
“We’re definitely going to tailor the offense to whatever personnel we have,” he said. “But we do plan on looking very similar to Columbus. If you watched Columbus, we were very multiple. We were able to attack at tight end, we went tempo, we went slow, we ran outside zone, we ran gap schemes.
“We were very, very multiple and I think that was one of our strengths. Having the ability to be multiple and having the ability to adjust your scheme to your personnel is what’s going to help us here at Schulenburg.”