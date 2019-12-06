PFLUGERVILLE – Brady Lyssy wasn’t worried when Falls City trailed at halftime of its Class 2A, Division II quarterfinal game.
Lyssy has complete faith in his Falls City teammates and coaches.
“We knew we had to come out firing,” Lyssy said. “We don’t give up ever. So we just made our adjustments, talked about our problems and what we needed to get on and came out doing what we know is best.”
Lyssy broke a 67-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter, and the Beavers went on to a 35-28 win over Bremond on Friday night at The Pfield.
“Our line had a huge hole opened up,” Lyssy said. “I hit it and I stiff-armed one dude, and I was gone.”
Lyssy carried 46 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns to help Falls City improve to 13-1 and move into the semifinals for the second straight year.
The Beavers will have a rematch with Mart, which took a 53-7 win over Muenster. The game is likely to be played Thursday.
“I can’t say enough about him,” Falls City coach Britt Hart said of Lyssy. “He showed that he’s one of the best athletes in the state of Texas.”
Lyssy led a rushing attack that produced 400 yards and kept the ball away from the Tigers (12-2) much of the game.
“I’m not going to steer away from what we do,” Hart said. “We’ve run the ball well, and we’re going to get behind those guys. We’re going to play-action pass from time to time. Make no mistake about it; we’re going to run the football.”
Lyssy scored on runs of 13, 67, 37, 1 and 1 yards. He had 10 carries for more than 10 yards and had only one run for negative yardage.
“I knew I had to do what I do,” Lyssy said. “Behind a line like that, you just have to give credit to them, so that win’s is on them.”
Lyssy took handoffs from quarterback Jaxson Pipes and took snaps in the Wildcat as the Beavers used a variety of formations.
“It’s just trying to throw different things at them to throw them off,” Lyssy said. “Any kind of wrinkle we can get to have an edge on them, we’re going to try and throw at them. We’re going to try and do what we thought was best.”
Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski completed 19 of his 23 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
But Grant Jendrusch had an interception in the end zone to stop one Bremond drive, and the Beavers limited running back J.T. Anthony, who had 250 yards in a regional win over Flatonia, to 110 yards, 61 of which came on a lateral for the Tigers’ final touchdown with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“We prepared every day of the week, and we knew that it was going to be tough work,” said Falls City defensive lineman Alex Hofauer. “We knew he was an athlete. We went in at halftime and talked about it and got our adjustments. We kicked it in gear and did what needed to be done.”
The Beavers sealed the win when Cody Arriosla recovered a bouncing onside kick.
“I knew as the game went on we’d make our adjustments and we’d be going off,” Lyssy said. “We have a team with the heart of a champion, so this win’s on them.”
But Lyssy more than did his share.
“He’s amazing,” Hart said. “He’s great at track, he’s a great pole vaulter, he’s a great hurdler and he’s a great basketball player. But football’s his game, and when he has the ball in his hands, magic happens.”
