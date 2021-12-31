My late mother didn’t like football, but she was a big fan of John Madden.
She said he was being his true self as a broadcaster and his enthusiasm and passion for the game were genuine.
Our feelings about football couldn’t have been more different, but our opinion of Madden was exactly the same.
I knew Madden as the coach of the Oakland Raiders, who would pace the sidelines almost like a cartoon character with his hair flowing while wearing his emotions on his sleeve.
My mother moved to San Francisco and one summer during a visit we went to see the Dallas Cowboys play the Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum in a preseason game.
I hadn’t forgotten all the postseason heartaches he and the Raiders suffered, and I was happy when they won the Super Bowl in 1976.
Madden retired two seasons later and began a broadcasting career that included prominent roles as an analyst on every major network.
He was also well known for doing television commercials for Miller Lite and Tinactin.
My son remembers Madden not only for his TV work, but for the Madden video game, which he anxiously awaited every season.
I never had the opportunity to meet Madden — my closest connection was we shared the same birthday — but the news of his death Tuesday at the age of 85 hit hard.
The loss was extremely difficult for Cuero native Arthur Whittington, who played for Madden when he was drafted by the Raiders in 1978.
“Sad. I love that man,” was Whittington’s immediate reaction.
Whittington’s first contact with Madden came in rookie camp shortly after he was selected in the seventh round out of SMU.
“I was totally afraid of that man,” Whittington said. “He was bigger than life for me. He was a great coach. He was hard on his players. He was also fair with the players. He always had something to say. You could never do good enough or be good enough for him.”
Whittington stood about 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and his small stature did not go unnoticed by Madden.
“He always talked about how small I was,” Whittington said. “He would tell me, ‘I’ve got a 9-10 year-old-son bigger than you are.’”
Whittington remembers Madden as an intense coach, but one with a sense of humor.
“We played Green Bay and we were watching film and John (Madden) said, ‘Now running backs, this is the way you hit the hole. OK, bam. Shoot through the hole, shoot through the hole.’ (Running back) Pete Banaszak said, ‘Coach, that’s a guy running 4.3, we run a 5.3.’ We all burst out laughing and John Madden, all he could do was laugh.”
Madden retired after Whittington’s first season with the Raiders, with a career record of 103-32-7. But he would often visit his former team.
“He was something,” Whittington said. “He was a great coach and the best part is he was a great person. Even after he retired. he came back and he always had advice for everybody. He would tell you about blocking, everything.”
Whittington won a Super Bowl ring with the Raiders in 1980 before playing for the Buffalo Bills in 1981 and ending his career in the USFL.
Whittington watched Madden on television and did his best to stay in touch with him through the years.
“John Madden, he made people watch TV almost,” Whittington said. “He had his different sayings like, ‘Boom.’”
Since the news of Madden’s death became public, Whittington has received calls from a number of former teammates, who share the same feelings for their former coach.
“John Madden was a great man,” Whittington said, “and a great father figure to all of us.”
