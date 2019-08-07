Manning Elite athlete Jaden McCarter couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like to win three straight national championships.
The 12-year-old from Victoria made it her goal the instant she captured back-to-back gold medals a season ago.
“It would be awesome,” McCarter said at the time. “Each level gets harder, but it would be crazy.”
McCarter spent the offseason working on her routine and her dedication paid off when she accomplished her objective of winning her third consecutive national championship in Level 8 synchronized trampoline at the USAG national championships July 2-6 in Des Moines, Iowa.
McCarter, who joined Manning Elite in 2015, becomes the first Manning athlete to win three straight national championships since Kennedy Dudley, who won five.
“It feels really exciting,” McCarter said. “It was very surprising when I heard I won first place.”
McCarter wasn’t the only Manning Elite athlete bringing home the gold.
Caleigh Ganaway, Kylie Ortiz and Madison Creamer also won national championships at the USAG Stars and Stripes National championships on July 19-21 in Palm Beach, Fla.
The win clinched 20 consecutive years that Manning Gymnastics coach Chad Ganaway has coached a national champion.
“It’s just a testament to God,” Ganaway said. “It was a prayer for me to start coaching 22 years ago, and God opened the door for me to coach. I’m just walking the plan he has for me. I’m thankful for the people and athletes he’s put in my life.”
Coach Chad Ganaway and his Manning Elite trampoline and tumbling team won four gold medals at the USA Stars and Stripes and US Championships last month. Gannaway has coached at least one national champion the past 20 years. pic.twitter.com/vzMVPUBKDZ— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 2, 2019
Caleigh Ganaway, Ortiz and Creamer all won gold in trampoline.
“It was really good to win my first national championship,” said Caleigh Ganaway, who had the second highest score in trampoline with a 27.9. “It’s really fun and sometimes I’m nervous, but I practice my hardest.”
Ortiz had the highest score with a 28.1 in trampoline, while Creamer scored a 27.
“I think it’s pretty cool to say I’m a national champion,” Ortiz said. “I always work my hardest, and I’m glad it paid off.”
“Hopefully I can continue competing and keep up the good work,” Creamer added. “It felt amazing to win.”
Ganaway has been coaching gymnastics for 22 years. Despite all the success, he has no plans to slow down.
“Everybody has to level up, so now we’re getting ready for next season,” Ganaway said. “We have a lot of work to do, but everyone is poised to make it happen.
“I want to thank Paxton Henley and Ashton Hohlt for helping coach the team,” Ganaway added.
Like the previous two years, McCarter has her eyes set on another gold medal.
“I’m taking things one day at a time,” McCarter said. “It would be awesome if I could get four, but I just want to make sure my skills stay sharp.”
NOTES: Other Manning Elite athletes finished in the top six at nationals. Addison Temple (second place trampoline and third place double mini trampoline), Paxton Henley (third place synchronized trampoline), Daizy Rickman (second place trampoline), Kennedy Koenig (third place trampoline), Lorelei Garza (third place trampoline) and Kayla Ferguson (fifth place double mini trampoline).
