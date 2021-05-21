Marion eliminates Hallettsville in regional quarterfinals

HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville was not happy with the outcome of its Class 3A regional quarterfinal series.
But looking back on how the season started helped ease the disappointment for the Brahmas.
Marion used a pair of bases-loaded walks in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 4-2 Game 2 win Friday night at Municipal Park Stadium.
Marion won Game 1 3-0 and swept the series, while improving to 26-7.
The Bulldogs moved into the regional semifinals against the winner of the Corpus Christi London-Hebbronville series.
“We definitely had a lot of work to do at the beginning of the season,” said Hallettsville senior Rylan Schindler. “We had some rough patches. We knew we had to come back in practice and work as hard as we possibly could. We had to get better every single day.”
The Brahmas started the season 1-6 and went back to the drawing board, winning 16 of their final 21 games to finish 17-11.
“I give a lot of credit to our four seniors,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “When we lost that sixth game, we said we had to turn it around. We changed our practice habits, and we became a team. It was an unbelievable run there for a little while.”
Hallettsville had four hits, including RBI singles by Brandt Trlicek in the third inning and Jaden Gonzales in the fourth.
But the Brahmas left seven runners on base, including five in scoring position.
“You get this deep in the playoffs, and it’s all about timely hitting,” Briscoe said. “We had runners in scoring position. They got the hit, and we didn’t. I can think of six times in both games. We hit the ball hard, and it was right at them. Their pitcher made a pitch, and we just couldn’t get that timely hit that matters.”
Hallettsville left runners at second and third base in the sixth inning, and the Bulldogs struck in the seventh.
Pinch hitter Chris Mott and Bryce Gonyer started the innings with singles off of Hallettsville starter Preston Amsden and after Lane Pawelek sacrificed, Logan Ross walked to load the bases.
Ryken Autrey walked to bring home a run and after Gonzales replaced Amsden, Bek walked to score another run.
“He ran out of gas,” Briscoe said of Amsden. “I think he got a little tired and left a couple of pitches up a couple of times. But he pitched a great game. Hats off to Marion because they played a great series.”
Chase Janak drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, but Gonyer, who had relieved starter Jayden Williams, retired the next three batters.
“We had a lot of young faces, and I’m proud of them,” Briscoe said. “We’re going to miss those seniors. But if we can put it together, we’re going to be good in the future.”
Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal Game 2
Marion 4, Hallettsville 2
Marion 001 010 2 — 4 5 1
Hallettsville 001 100 0 — 2 4 0
W: Bryce Gonyer. L: Preston Amsden. Highlights: (M) Gonyer 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1-for-3, R; Chance Lowery 2-for-3, SB; Chris Mott 1-for-1. (H) Ty Gerke 1-for-2; Jaden Gonzales 1-for-3, RBI; Brandt Trlicek 1-for-4, RBI. Records: Marion 26-7; Hallettsville 17-11. Note: Marion wins series 2-0.
