EDNA – Celine Markert stood on the turf at Cowboy Memorial Stadium watching Cuero’s Brooke Wendel and Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht come down the stretch in the 800-meter run.
Markert’s mind couldn’t help but flash back to the times she competed in Cowboy Relays when she was in high school at Yoakum.
“It started really in seventh grade, once I started competing in track and I kind of found out how awesome this sport is,” Markert said. “The relationship building that came along with it. I’m here in Edna and I just think about my seventh-grade meets when I was making friends with all the Edna and Palacios kids. Coming back to this meet brings everything back a little bit.”
Markert returned to the meet on a chilly Thursday as a coach at Cuero, a job she began in January after completing her track & field career at Texas A&M and graduating in December.
“It just started when I was competing,” Markert said of her desire to coach. “As you get older and start working with kids and really learning about the sport, it just kind of unveiled itself to me that this is what I needed to be doing.”
Markert, who teaches sixth-grade technology, started her coaching career with a good base, after being taught by her father, David, through her high school years, and the instruction she received at Texas A&M.
“It’s given me a lot more knowledge of the sport as a whole,” she said. “To see the upper levels compete. I was passionate about the sport as a whole. I got to see world-class pole vaulters. Just keeping up with your team in all events you learn a lot.”
Markert has only known the athletes at Cuero for a short time, but has been through what they’re experiencing.
“You learn that it’s a lot more about relationships here,” she said. “When you’re in college, everybody’s goal is ‘I want to go win a national championship.’ Here, we’re just trying to have kids out and find some competitive drive in them and they’ll really enjoy the sport.
“This is where it starts,” she added. “I’m a person who enjoys the sport top to bottom, left to right, and that’s all I want these kids to do is find that same passion and same drive. If it takes them on to the next level, that’s great. But I’m here to build relationships and help teach them a little bit.”
Markert understands track and field is a sport that takes dedication and hard work to be successful.
“You start with you being passionate about it,” she said. “If a kid sees you are passionate about it and are taking a step forward to teach them, then that drives them. If you as a coach are working hard, the kids are going to work harder for you. I hope my kids see that I’m ready to work hard. I’ll stay late. I’ll come early and I’m ready to work hard for them if they’re ready to work hard for me.”
Yoakum and Cuero were district rivals when Markert was in high school. She knows her friends and former classmates will be surprised to see her wearing green.
“It was tough at first,” she said. “But it’s a good place. I’ve got good people around me and the kids are the same everywhere. You’ve got to find the ones who will work hard for you.”
