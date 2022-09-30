Riverside hole-in-one

Robbie Marsh hit a hole-in-one at Riverside Golf Course's 17th hole on Friday.

 Contributed photo

Marsh aced the 159-yard Par 3 hole with a 7-iron.

John Buzzell and David Nunez were his witnesses.

