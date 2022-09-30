Golf Marsh hits hole-in-one on Friday Advocate Staff Report Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robbie Marsh hit a hole-in-one at Riverside Golf Course's 17th hole on Friday. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robbie Marsh hit a hole-in-one at Riverside Golf Course's 17th hole on Friday.Marsh aced the 159-yard Par 3 hole with a 7-iron.John Buzzell and David Nunez were his witnesses. Recommended For You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedules & Scores Week 5 Area Leaders Volleyball scores, Sept. 27 Week 5 High School Football Standings Prep schedule for the week of Oc.t 1 College schedule for the week of Oct. 1 Goliad vs. Industrial stats Beeville vs Cuero stats Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King stats Somerville vs Yorktown stats Refugio vs Bloomington stats Get Sports News Delivered to Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Sports