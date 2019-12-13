Falls City senior offensive lineman Tay Yanta and senior running back Dametrisse Ellis comfort each other after the Beavers fell to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Falls City senior offensive lineman Tay Yanta and senior running back Dametrisse Ellis comfort each other after the Beavers fell to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE — Falls City coach Britt Hart addressed his team for the final time Friday night at The Pfield.
But immediately after the Beavers broke their postgame huddle, Hart embraced senior Brady Lyssy while whispering a personal message.
“I’ve been five years with this dude,” Lyssy said. “Since the day he first showed up, I knew he saw something in me. I knew I was a special player to him. He knew I would be the one to lead this team eventually. He’s always supported me, he’s always been there for me on and off the field. To share this season with him has been special.”
Falls City senior offensive lineman Tay Yanta and senior running back Dametrisse Ellis comfort each other after the Beavers fell to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Falls City freshman wide receiver Dalton Eaken comforts senior wide receiver Adam Lyssy after the Beavers fell to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Falls City senior offensive lineman Tay Yanta and senior running back Dametrisse Ellis comfort each other after the Beavers fell to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Falls City freshman wide receiver Dalton Eaken comforts senior wide receiver Adam Lyssy after the Beavers fell to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Falls City (13-2) was defeated by Mart in the semifinal for the second consecutive year. The Panthers beat the Beavers 40-13 last season.
“Mart’s a special program. They’re physical,” Lyssy said. “There is nothing like them. For them to come out here and us to compete against them has been special. I have all the respect in the world for them.”
Here’s a recap of Falls City vs. Mart. Beavers’ season ends in the semifinal for the second straight season. Panthers advance to the state final to play Hamlin. Interviews by @mikeforman21pic.twitter.com/5R0aqDqGXE
Lyssy finished his high school career by rushing 34 times for 101 yards. He scored Falls City’s lone touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion run.
“He’s one of my boys,” Hart said. “They all are. And Brady, I can’t say enough about what he has done for this program the last four years. The athleticism he has shown and the poise and the leadership has just been unreal. Love him to death and love these guys. Brady’s not done. He’s going to play at the next level, and I’ll be behind him once he gets there.”
Falls City drove to the Mart 34-yard line on the game’s first possession, but on a fourth-and-two, the snap got away from Lyssy.
Mart went on to score 22 consecutive points before the half ended.
“We shouldn’t have turned the ball over at the beginning of the game,” Hart said. “We were moving the ball on them quite a bit at the beginning of the game and getting 3,4 or 5 yards a pop. The turnovers killed us. That snap that went over Brady’s head … and we were fixing to keep the drive alive.”
Falls City had trouble contending with Mart’s speed. The Panthers scored on runs of 12 yards by Roddrell Freeman and 5 yards by Dillon Lundy and on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Martin to DeMarion Medlock in the first half.
“We knew what each other ran, but they were just a little bit quicker and got to the corners,” said Falls City lineman Tay Yanta. “Sometimes we would over-pursue and they would hit the holes.”
Mart’s lone score in the second half came on a 57-yard run by Klyderion Campbell.
“We had to come out in the second half and pull some trick plays and do some things we're not accustomed to doing,” Hart said. “I didn’t venture off of what got us here. We’re a running football team, and I’m not going to go away from that because that’s what got us here. They had a great game plan, and hats off to their coaches and players, and they did a great job.”
The Beavers fell a game short of their goal but had few regrets.
“I wouldn’t trade this year for anything,” Lyssy said. “These dudes are so special. It’s been one of a kind to share with my brothers through the playoffs and what we went through to get to this point. For us to be here now is just a blessing.
Brady Lyssy puts Falls City on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run. Lyssy runs in for 2. Mart 28, Falls City 8. 5:27 4Q pic.twitter.com/lb2qgjSj32
“It’s nothing to hang your head on,” he added. “But our goal has always been something more. To be kept short of that just hurts. I know this school will always have tradition, and they’re going to keep fighting.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.