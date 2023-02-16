Jonathan Martinez has not been bowling very long, but like most of the younger generation of bowlers he uses a two-handed delivery to create great pin action and expand the strike pocket.
The 34-year-old left-hander first bowled open play about four years ago with friends. Last Thursday night he rolled an impressive set with individual games of 276, 235, and 231 for a 742 total with 25 strikes. His only open frame was a split to start the third game.
The first couple of years of league competition he bowled part time with 30 games in the season. This year he has been bowling full time and it shows in his improved average. With the local city tournament not that far away, he may be another bowler that has the potential to win a title.
Jacob Silgero and Wyatt Klekar tied for the second highest series with a 732 total. Silgero, with 10 years of league experience, posted his high score during Sundowners action with a big 299 closing game. A 7-pin withstood several pins around it to prevent Jacob’s fifth 300 game. He added a 686 series on Monday Night.
Silgero’s first league competition was 10 years ago at the age of 19, and has had tremendous success in local bowling, having been elected into the VUSBC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Klekar is a 19-year-old two-handed bowler and is in his first full year of league bowling with a 753 career high series earlier this year. He rolled individual games of 267, 253, and 212 for his 732 set. Towards the end of the second game, he made a one board adjustment to keep his strike line. Two solid pocket hits to start the third game left him with spares before striking in the third frame. A big four split in the 10th frame was his only open for the night and prevented him from a career high total.
Robert Mejia and T.J. Mooney also broke the 700 mark. Mejia rolled games of 232, 238, and 253 for a 723 and his second career 700. He feels that his consistency has improved and is looking for many good high scores in his bowling future.
Mooney duplicated last week’s 26 strike performance with individuals of 216, 257, and 247 for 720.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Steve Dickinson (687), Tamarcus Bennett (679), John Maupins (670), Miles Michalec (253-668), Gary Hatter Jr. (653), Danny Reissig (252-656), Mike Stacy (655), Aaron Rolette (652), Joey Matson (256-651), Trey Miller (267), Alex Hernandez (253), Matt Mathieu (253), and Cody Reeves (251).
Senior bowler Matt Mathieu rolled a nice 253-609 in the Over The Hill League.
Lori Hammack posted the high score for the women in the Sundowners with a 211-568 and the Monday Mixed with 213-552. Other nice scores for the women were Trudy Wortham (202-559), Ida Caballero (555), and Laura Diaz (551).
The Blind Draw Doubles Bracket Tournament was completed Feb. 8 with a four place payout. After a two game qualifying round for seeding purposes, the winner of each doubles match advanced and the loser was eliminated. Advancing to the semifinal round were Mark Brown-Wyatt Klekar vs Leonard Malina-Cody Hammack with Malina-Hammack winning 401-352. The other semi-final match was Jack Mitchell-Braxton Mayfield vs. Melvin Shows-Bobby Marques with Mitchell-Mayfield winning 404-389.
In the finals and championship match Malina-Hammack defeated Mitchell-Mayfield 442-430 to win first place money of $700 and Mitchell-Mayfield won $450. Shows-Marques and Brown-Klekar won $150 per team for third and fourth place. Joey Matson-David Loya had a great start with match play scores of 546 and 508 before losing the third match 380-374.
Blind Draw individual high scratch games 230 plus for A Average and 200 plus for B Average. A Joey Matson 286-269, Dave Matthews 267-236, Justin Shoup 243, Jacob Silgero 242,, Mike Stacy 235, Justin Tweedlle 231, Russell Mason 231, and Braxton Mayfield 230. B Melvin Shows 223, 214, 202, David Loya 217, Vanessa Pennell 216, and Leonard Malina 200.
OVER THE HILL 1st ALLEY GATORS Women: B.J. Mathiews 479; C. Goode 478; Y. Thomas 187; Men: M. Mathieu 253-609; A. Garcia 214-568; Eric Smith 559; B. Bomba 201-551; J. Weber 524; B. Korczynski 517; Elmo Smith 503; D. Flores 500; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GLORY BOWL Women: L. Hammack 213-552; L. Diaz 551; V. Pennell 523; K. Shaffer 510; Men: W. KJekar 267-732; T.J. Mooney 257-720; J. Silgero 245-686; T. Bennett 235-679; J. Maupins 263-670; G. Hatter Jr. 234-663; A. Rolette 247-652; J. Matson 236-651; T. Crowe 235-648; T. Miller 267-635; D. Richards 242-622; D. Matthews 621; K. Schupbach 236-618; J. Martinez 611; D. Hale 609; A. Smith 609; J. Pennell 224-606; E. Davis 238-605; M. Flores 234-604; R. Marques 603; J. Cano 602; M. Svatek 226-598; R. Lyman 592; M. Gshwind 592; C. Hammack 235-591; A. Rester 227-591; B. Tesch 589; A. Adames 235-587; T. Blanton 234-585; Jacob Benavides 246-583; J. Hernandez Sr 580; L. Hall 580; C. Diaz 578; A. Whitehead 577; M. Stacy 576; J. Koliba 575; J. Benavides 572; D. Harborth Jr. 228-566; T. Williams 563; K. Hengst 560; A. Hernandez 253; D. Catalanotto 255; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST HUUGS Women: L. Hammack 211-568; T. Wortham 202-559; I. Caballero 555; J. Reyna 529; T. Mason 518; J. McNary 514; C. Speer 513; C. Guerra 504; Men: J. Martinez 276-742, J. Silgero 299-732; R. Mejia 253-723; S. Dickinson 247-687; M. Michalec 253-668; D. Reissig 252-656; M. Stacy 246-655; J. Matson 246-646; L. Hall 239-636; G. Verduzco 241-636; J. Shoup 231-625; C. Hammack 625; M. Svatek 224-624; J. Tweedle 236-621; B. Mayfield 234-619; S. Kocian 616; H. Hernandez 614; W. Klekar 228-610; Jordan Glass 607; M. Conchola 607; D. Smith 233-604; C. Reeves 251-602; M. Mize 233-598; R. Lyman 595; A. Adames 591;S. Zeplin 226-590; N. Picard 585; R. Marques 578; D. Matthews 575; C. Hoff 574; JP Reyna 225-573; A. Rester 571; R. Mason237-568; M. Gschwind 557; Justin Glass 554; JD Villalobos551; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B. Long 218-555; C. Wilson 545; B. J. Mathiews 212; SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Boys: N. Payne 91-181; SPRING YOUTH 1ST (tie)TEAM 1 and TEAM 5 Girls: A. Tesch 157-414; Boys: N. McLain 190-539; E. Dunn 200-493; J. Pennell203-491; J. Vasquez 184-487; D. Benavides 193-484; D. Cochrum 187; K. Hodge 177;