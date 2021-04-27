VANDERBILT — In the fall, Clay Martin was rumbling through defensive lines as running back on the Industrial football team.
On Tuesday night, Martin once again carried the Cobras to victory, this time on the pitchers mound.
Tied for third place in District 28-3A with Columbus, Industrial needed a win against Hallettsville in its regular season finale.
Martin responded, striking out nine hitters in 5.2 innings and helping the Cobras to an 11-5 victory.
"I came in there just looking to hit my spots, get them swinging," Martin said. "It worked out pretty good, all my pitches pretty much they're all working, so it made it easy for me and my team."
Hallettsville (13-9, 10-4) came in having locked up the No. 2 seed and defeated the Cobras 13-3 on April 1, the start of a seven-game winning streak for the Brahmas.
Yet it was Industrial (14-12, 9-5) that struck first.
Carson Kolb and Matthew Davis hit back-to-back RBI doubles put Industrial up 3-0 in the bottom of the second and the Cobras would lead 8-2 after four innings.
"I'll tell them right now that Martin kid had a hell of a game," said Hallettsville head coach Mason Briscoe. "We're going to get back to the fundamentals, we're going to get back to practicing hard and the next thing is we're going to get back to bringing some energy, make sure we're focused and with the playoffs we'll be where we need to be."
Martin held the Brahmas offense to two runs on three hits in his outing.
Hallettsville cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs on Trace Patek's sac fly RBI and Kyler Chovanetz's solo home run.
"It was a full count, so I had two on me," Chovanetz said. "Anything close you've got to swing and it was an outside pitch and took it that way. We've just got to find ways to put the ball in play."
Chase Janak replaced Hallettsville's starting pitcher Preston Amsden in the fifth inning but gave up three runs on two hits in two innings.
For the game, Industrial scored four runs on four wild pitches by Hallettsville.
"We had a lot of energy and a lot of momentum," Martin said. "We didn't die out in any part of the game. We were confident in what we did and we just did everything to our best ability and gave it our all."
Martin was pulled in the sixth due to his pitch count and Hallettsville started a late rally attempt off relief pitcher Colten Byars.
The Brahmas loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh and got three runs back.
But after a mound visit from head coach Michael Medina, Byars focused himself and got a strikeout of Chovanetz to close out the game.
"We showed up with energy," Medina said. "These guys have been playing the second round of district and they're excited, they're having fun and they're playing great baseball. I can't ask anything more out of them so they're doing a great job, they're taking it in stride and hopefully we can keep it rolling."
Columbus defeated Rice Consolidated 1-0 in its game. Industrial and Columbus will either have a coin flip or a seeding game to decide which team takes third place in 28-3A.
DISTRICT 28-3A
Industrial 11, Hallettsville 5
HAL: 000 200 3 - 5 6 2
IND: 032 330 X - 11 9 2
W: Clay Martin; L: Preston Amsden
Highlights: (I) Clay Martin 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 9 K, 2 BB, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2B, BB; Matthew Davis 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Tayte Karl 2-for-3, RBI, R; Carson Kolb 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 BB; Kooper Karl 3 R; (H) Preston Amsden 4.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 K, 6 BB; Chase Janak 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 K, 2 BB, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Kyler Chovanetz 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R; Trace Patek 1-for-3, RBI
Records: Industrial 14-12, 9-5; Hallettsville 13-9, 10-4
