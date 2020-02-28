SAN MARCOS – Mason pulled away in the second quarter and went on to a 42-26 Region IV-2A semifinal win over Weimar on Friday night at the Snake Pit.
The Lady Cats (24-12) trailed by four points after the first quarter, before being outscored 13-2 in the next eight minutes and never recovered.
The Cowgirls improved to 32-4 and moved into Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final against San Saba, a 55-28 winner over Shiner.
Malarie Mican scored nine points to lead Weimar, which was limited to single digits in each quarter.
Tistan Keller led Mason with 13 points, including two 3-pointers.
Weimar coach Cory Morrison was disappointed with the loss, but pleased with his team’s season.
“We took a little while to get going,” he said. “We finally figured it out what our team was about. We had a good district record. We played well. We had a great year and I’m proud of them.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Mason 42, Weimar 26
Points: (W) Clara Henke 2, Samantha Henderson 3, Tori Janak 3, Paige Pavlu 1, Valerie Ramirez 1, Malarie Mican 9, Skylar Heger 5, Kennedy Koehn 2. (M) Aunnely Elliott 2, Tristan Keller 13, Courtney Hanscheck 2, Allie Guice 4, Lauren Olson 8, Jesse Armstrong 7, McKenzie Cano 6.Halftime: Mason 23-10. 3-pointers: Keller 2, Armstrong. Records: Weimar 24-12; Mason 32-4.
