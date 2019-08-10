In a week when the scores were low, Joey Matson was consistent enough in Rolling Thunder League play to earn the high series for the week. Matson’s high game was a 225 and had to battle for strikes in the other two games to finish with a 658 series.
Pat Visconti rolled the second high series with a 235 high game complementing a 649 total.
Shawn Miller rolled a great 279 individual game with Rene Silgero and Justin Tweedle each posting a 258 individual high game in the same league.
Christine Speer was high for the women with a 211 high game contributing towards a 558 set in Rolling Thunder play.
Local bowler David Matthews has had a whirl wind two weeks of bowling. After competing in the Texas Riviera Bowling Club Tournament in Pasadena last weekend, he drove to Cincinnati, Ohio to participate in a National Senior Tournament. He earned that entry by winning his age group (50-54) last year in the Texas State Senior Tournament held in Austin. A team mate from the Dallas area, Rickey Kendrick, also qualified for the national event by winning the 70-75 age group.
I talked to Dave as he was driving home Friday afternoon from Ohio and he told me that he had finished 16th in his age group and Rickey had finished 2nd in his group.
Not only were all 50 state represented but bowlers from countries like Canada, Mexico and others where USBC has sanctioned competition also participated. Congratulations to Dave and Rickey on their good bowling.
A reminder that the “dry towel” rule is effective as of August 1, 2019. It eliminates the use of liquid cleaners of any kind during competition. For more specific information there is notification posted on the Century Lanes board or you can visit the victoriausbc.com website and scroll to the bowling news.
Bowlers also have until August 1, 2020 to plug any balance holes in a bowling ball. Balance holes or weight holes as they are also known, were used to correct static imbalance in bowling balls. With USBC changing the specifications on static side, thumb, and finger weight, balance holes are no longer needed.
It is the women’s tour time to get into the spot-light with CBS Sports broadcasting live the PWBA East Hartford Open on August 3rd. In the step-ladder matches, it was one and done, as each higher seed bowler won one match and was defeated in the next step.
In the first match, #4 seed Maria Jose Rodriguez defeated #5 seed Diana Zavjalova 212-193 to advance to meet #3 seed PWBA Rooke of the Year, Jordan Richard. Richard was able to prevail with a 199-182 win as the lanes started to transition. Richard lost to Germany’s Birgit Poppler 236-203 with Poopler stringing six consecutive strikes in the middle of the game. In the final match for the championship, Poopler faced Shannon O’Keffe, the 2018 Player of the Year. O’Keffe was having problems finding the pocket on the right lane by opening with a Brooklyn strike but managed to make the adjustment to strike in the 8th, 9th, and 10 to secure a 222-203 victory. This was O’Keefe’s 3rd title of the season and 11th career title.
Next Saturday at 4:00 pm local time, CBS Sports Network will televise the Pepsi PWBA Louisville Open.
SUMMER SUNDAY STRIKERS 1ST BEER FRAME Women: S. Trojacek 455; Men: B. Olson 243-639; J. Shoup 234-606; T. Priour 549; M. Pesek 546; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) League Champions: Easy Spare with regular members Mark Svatek, Judy Reyna, Aaron Perez, Nick Picard, and Jacob Silgero. The team had a tremendous 46-2 point record. Women: L. Conchola 264-618; V. Matula 224; C. Wilson 223; Men: J. Silgero 300-817; A. Perez 278-717; R. Lyman 265-715; L. Starling 258-707; R. Kalmus 300-702; R. Silgero 254-687; M. Svatek 262-680; D. Tamm 277-672; M. Brown 648; S. Turek 255; D. Flores 249; B. Flores 242; ROLLING THUNDER 1ST THE DOG POUND Women: C. Speer 211-558; J. McNary 502; Men: J. Matson 225-658; P. Visconti 235-649; J. Silgero 224-642; B. Hyden 641; R. Lyman 230-633; J. Tweedle 258-631; R.
Silgero 258-616; J. Cass 225-613; S. Miller 279-610; L. Helms 227-601; J. Cano 594; J. Wittenburg 231-593; T.J. Mooney 239-590; M. Banda 584; L. Conner 224-577; T. Bennett 576; L. Fite 225-573; R. Marques 573; N. Picard 572; M. Gschwind 226-568; S. Zeplin 564; H. Tesch 562; M. Purifoy 562; B. Marques 560; J. Rymer 560; B. Olson 556; K. Hengst 551; CENTURY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 5 Girls: S. Wharton 165-479; R. Shoup 110-255; Boys: M. Garcia 186-499; T. Zuber 128-378; PEE WEE 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: A. Capali 92-183; K. Church 75-137; Boys: J. Schoup 113-189; C. Rinald 96-168;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.