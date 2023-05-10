In its first 12 years since being opened, Victoria East has only been able to send one male athlete to the state track & field meet.
This year Matthew Jackson made it two, after qualifying in the long jump for the UIL Class 5A meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“It’s pretty crazy,” the senior said about being the second East male athlete at state. "It’s something I haven’t actually thought about that much, but I’m excited that I can have that record.
"It feels great. I've never been (at state) before so I'm excited to be there and compete with the other people," he added.
The first athlete to advance to the state meet for the Titans was Steven Martinez, who placed fifth in the triple jump in 2011. At the time, Martinez was coached by Brad Eblen.
Brad Ebelen’s son, Tyler Eblen, is the current boys track and field coach at East.
“It’s pretty cool for me. It didn’t really dawn on me nor him until I kind of brought it up,” Tyler Eblen said about the connection. “We were like, ‘Man that’s pretty cool, that’s pretty wild.’”
For Jackson, making it to Austin has been a longtime coming. He had hopes of advancing to the state meet last year, but didn't perform up to his expectation at the regional meet.
This year Jackson made sure to leave no room for error at the Region IV meet in San Antonio, recording a personal-record jump of 23 feet, 2 inches on his last attempt to take home gold and move on.
"It felt amazing. My teammates were there supporting me and we were all celebrating," Jackson said. "You have to be a failure sometimes and this year I wasn’t a failure. I got it. I made it."
"He's definitely someone that thrives under pressure," Tyler Eblen said about Jackson. "Talking to him the past week and a half getting ready for the state meet he's excited to go and compete against some of the best in the state."
Jackson isn't just happy to be there. He wants to show the rest of the field what he can do in his event, which starts at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
"I would love a podium position. I want to jump high 23's," Jackson said. "I didn't take that many jumps at regionals so at state I'm going to use my full potential jumps and try and get out really far and hopefully come home with a medal."