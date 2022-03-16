In a week when high scores were hard to come by, David Matthews managed to grind out the top series for the week. He produced individual games of 212, 215, and 257 to total 684 during Sundowners League play.
After seeing his ball reaction at the end of the second game, Dave made a ball change and adjusted accordingly on the approach to get into strike mode for his big game. He had an open frame in each of his first two games and rolled 22 strikes for the night.
Jacob Benavides led the Monday Mixed League and posted the second high score with a 237 high game helping towards a 650 set.
Drake Hale had a great start on Monday night with the first nine strikes to roll a 275 high game.
Christine Speer was high for the ladies with a 199 high game and 539 series in Sundowners’ action.
The 14th Annual VUSBC City Tournaments are scheduled to start this weekend. The defending Women’s City Champion is Sharon Guin. T.J. Mooney is the defending Open City Champion. Before the local merger of ABC and WIBC in 2007, the first Women’s and Men’s City Tournaments were held in 1954.
The Century Lanes Rolling Thunder Youth Team journeyed to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area recently to participate in the State Pepsi and Ed Calcote Memorial Tournaments.
The Pepsi Tournament is also a nationwide tournament that allows state winning scratch bowlers in their division to advance to the national finals.
On a Texas state level, handicap scores will also give youths an opportunity to earn scholarship money to help defray the cost of education post high school.
In the Pepsi Tournament, local teen Robyn Shoup had been the leader in the under 15 Girls Handicap Division with a six-game score of 1,485 until Denton County’s Jenna Charlton posted a 1,551 score. Kooper Hodge rolled a 1,299 in the under 15 Boys Division. Leyla Rivera placed 46th in the girls under 8 division with her four-game handicap score of 748. Vincent Vidaurre placed 21st in the boys under 10 division with his four-game handicap score of 924.
In the Ed Calcote Memorial Tournament, Hodge placed 47th with his boys’ handicap score of 944 in the under 125 average division. Leyla Rivera placed 13th in her under 125 average division with a score of 674.
It was a good experience for the youth and hopefully they can improve their standing in future tournaments. Thanks to the four youth coaches that accompanied the team to the tournament.
On the PBA Tour Kris Prather was the top seed in the last two Majors, The PBA Tournament of Champions and the PBA World Championships.
In the TOC he had some bad luck in leaving the nine pin to prevent doubles in losing to Dom Barrett 210-189. In last Sunday’s World Championship against Jason Sterner, Prather left 9 pin counts in four of his last five deliveries to finish with a 237 and his hopes for his second career Major Championship looked pretty dim.
Sterner looked unbeatable as he marched through the step-ladder finals against Jakob Butturff 279-244, Jason Belmonte 266-255, and Tommy Jones 238-183. In the 10th frame, working on a spare, Sterner was too fast with his feet as he missed the head pin wide right and was lucky that a rolling pin knocked down a pin for an 8 count.
With a spare and strike he finished with a 237 which called for a one ball roll-off. Prather rolled a strike on his ball but Sterner threw another bad ball for a 6 count. With the victory Prather won his second Major and the $100,000 prize.
Continuing with the WOSOB XIII tour Kyle Sherman won the PBA Cheetah Championship for his first PBA singles title by defeating top seed Puerto Ricos’ Cristian Azcona 214-184 last Monday Night. Last Tuesday, Jason Belmonte seeded 4th moved up the ladder to defeat top seed Anthony Simonsen 244-179 for his 28th career PBA title and his third this season.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST LIKE MOTHERS LIKE DAUGHTERS Women: M. Oehlke 474; L. Patek 473; D. Poth 471; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: B. Long 482; C. Wilson 456; Men: B. Bomba 492- J. Cavazos 484; MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 516; L. Diaz 507; Men: J. Benavides 237-650; D. Hale 275-633; T.J. Mooney 614; L. Hall 613; T. Bennett 611; J. Silgero 225-603; G. Hatter Jr. 237-601; M. Stacy 590; J. Shoup 585; N. Picard 568; T. Crowe 567; D. Knowlan 560; J. Cano 556; R. North 551; R. Silgero 230; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: C. Speer 199-539; Men: D. Matthews 257-684; J. Silgero 238-642; P. Chrisco 635; D. Knowlan 614; S. Zeplin 584; D. Loya 579; M. Hernandez 232-574; R. Lyman 574; H. Hernandez 573; T. Crowe 224-569; J. Tweedle 568; C. Reeves 567; W. Wood 560; L. Hall 558; R. Marques 555; R. Silgero 243-554; C. Hammack 553; T.J. Mooney 552; N. Picard 243-550; JJ Jimenez 240; D. Hale 233; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B.J. Mathiews 268-633; C. Wilson 221; FRIDAY NO-TAP 1ST (American) THAT’S ALL WE NEED (National) TEAM 7 Women: L. Hammack 200-536; Men: D. Hale 288-816; J. Shoup 278-706; C. Hammack 300-703; P. Visconti 264-690; W. Klecar 262;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.