Colten Matus has enjoyed many big moments on the mound over the past three seasons.
But Thursday’s start against St. Joseph had a different feel to it for the Victoria West junior.
Matus finished with eight strikeouts and pitched five complete innings in his first game back since suffering a mild concussion in February.
His effort on the mound, combined with the Warriors’ offensive surge, led West to a 9-3 win over the Flyers on the first day of the VISD Tournament at Riverside Stadium. West went on to tie Corpus Christi Tuluso-Midway 5-5 in the nightcap.
“It felt amazing,” Matus said. “I came out, got the win and I told coach I was going to go as long as I can. The defense made plays behind me and we got the sticks going early.”
Victoria West’s Colten Matus finished with eight strikeouts in five innings of work. @colten_matus21 pic.twitter.com/Hp5o9YHfAO— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) March 12, 2020
The Warriors struck first in the first inning behind leadoff hitter Bryce Sitka.
Sitka led the game off with a triple and stole home for the game’s first run.
He also tripled in the second inning and scored on a Jace Mitscherling ground out to give the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
“I had a different approach this week,” Sitka said. “I had been hitting in the cages so I had a lot of confidence, and it translated into my at-bats for this game.”
Victoria West’s Bryce Sitka @brycesitka5 finished with three hits to lead the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/YUhPrYi15e— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) March 12, 2020
West (7-5) had its biggest inning against St. Joseph when it scored five runs in the fourth inning.
Matus, Ashton Grones, Blane Zeplin, EJ Rodriguez and Colton Salas all delivered RBIs in the inning.
Matus and Stika combined for five hits to lead the Warriors’ offense.
“I really liked us putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position,” said West coach Manuel Alvarado. “It’s something w’eve been lacking the past few weekends and it feels good to see the guys come through.”
Victoria West coach Manuel Alvarado @alvarad22 after the Warriors’ win over St. Joseph. pic.twitter.com/FIW5ohLVSp— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) March 12, 2020
The Flyers, who came into the tournament undefeated, suffered two losses on the day and are now 7-2 on the season.
St. Joseph came up short 3-2 in the team’s first game against Yoakum before falling to the Warriors.
First-year coach Corti Wilson was pleased with his players’ at-bats, but still believes there’s room for improvement.
“The name of the game is who can be more consistent,” Wilson said. “If our guys can be more consistent with everything that they do, I think we can win a lot more ball games.”
St. Joseph coach Corti Wilson @flyers_st on how the Flyers will respond throughout the tournament. pic.twitter.com/XxCUKHLO9V— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) March 12, 2020
Mason Longoria got the start for the Flyers and delivered three innings of work and recorded six strikeouts.
Perry Perez and Matthew Janak combined for four hits and an RBI to lead the Flyers’ offense.
“Mason did well and competed but we have to make more plays behind him,” Wilson said. “He struggled a little bit early but once he found it, he got going.”
“It’s always good to start off with a win but we still have to get better,” Sitka said. “We have another game to play so we want to keep winning.”
The Warriors will continue tournament play against District 30-5A opponent Corpus Christi Carroll at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Riverside Stadium.
“We’re going to go out there and play the best that we can and see what happens,” Alvarado said. “We have to go out and take it one game at a time. Even though it’s a district opponent, we still have to play.”
“We have to take the same approach and put the ball in play,” Matus added. “We always tell ourselves our motto is 1-0 so we’re going to go out and hopefully get another win.”
The Flyers will also play Carroll and Tuloso-Midway Friday at Lowe Field.
“We want to approach them the same way,” Wilson said. “Stay competitive and stay upbeat. Pitch, catch, hit and keep it simple. If we do anyting different, we will be making them better than what they are. If we can play St. Joseph baseball, we will see what happens.”
West ties Tuloso-Midway
Victoria West reliever Brayden Goode knew exactly what was expected of him when he took the mound in the fourth inning of the 53rd Annual VISD Baseball Tournament.
The Warriors trailed Tuloso-Midway by three runs and Goode wanted to make sure the deficit didn’t get any larger.
“The score was either close or tied the whole time I was in there,” he said. “You’ve got to do what you can. You can’t let the other team score.”
Victoria West reliever Brayden Goode on the Warriors’ tie against Tuloso-Midway. pic.twitter.com/LYINHxetlt— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) March 13, 2020
Goode did his job and the offense chipped in to help West fight back for a 5-5 tie when the game was halted after seven inning’s because of the tournament’s time limit on Thursday at Riverside Stadium.
Tuloso-Midway had more runners reach third base without scoring, so was considered the winner for the tournament standings.
“That’s something we haven’t done all year,” said West coach Manuel Alvarado. “It was great to see that from our kids the way they responded. The way Brayden came in and responded for us on the mound. He gave us a chance. He competed well and we were able to fight back.”
Tuloso-Midway (9-2-1) scored five runs in the top of the third inning. Jordan Bueno hit a solo home run and Jordan Bueno added a three-run shot.
But West (7-5-1) scored twice in the bottom of the inning on the first of two doubles by Bryce Sitka, an RBI single by Ashton Grones, and an RBI triple by Colten Matus.
The Warriors pulled within a run in the fifth when Sitka, who doubled, and Grones scored on errors.
West tied the game in the sixth on a pinch-hit triple by Adam Diaz and a pinch-hit double by Orlando Di Leo.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit the last couple of weeks,” Alvarado said. “We put it together against quality pitching and that’s something we haven’t been doing and it’s good to see. We got some clutch in some situations and that was good to see that come alive.”
Goode allowed two hits in four scoreless innings, and would like to see West carry the momentum into district play.
“We need more energy in the dugout and we need to hit the ball a little better,” he said. “We’ve got a solid defense. We have a good team. We have a bunch of competitors.”
West went 1-0-1 on the first day of tournament play, and hopes to get the opportunity to play again.
“It’s out of our control,” Alvarado said. “We’re going to show up and if they let us play, we’re going to play.”
Advocate Sports Editor Mike Forman contributed to this story.
VISD Tournament
Victoria West 9, St. Joseph 3
West 310 5x — 9 9 2
STJ 002 01 — 3 6 1
W: Colten Matus; L: Mason Longoria. Highlights — (W) Bryce Sitka 3-for-3, 2 3B; Jace Mitscherling RBI; Ashton Grones 1-for-3, RBI, 3B; Matus 2-for-2, RBI; Blane Zeplin 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Colton Salas 1-for-2, RBI; EJ Rodriguez 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2B; Dawson Holly RBI. (SJ) Alex Angerstein 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, Matthew Janak 2-for-3, 2B, Ricky Gonzales 1-for-3, Perry Perez 2-for-3, RBI. Records: West 7-5; SJ 7-2.
T-M 5, Victoria West 5
T-M 005 000 0 – 5 6 2
West 002 021 0 – 5 10 2
Highlights: (TM) Jordan Bueno 1-for-2, 3-run HR; Chris Malone solo HR; Jorge Garza 2-for-4, R. (W) Bryce Sitka 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R; Ashton Grones 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; E.J. Rodriguez 2-for-3, 2B; Adam Diaz 1-for-1, 3B, R; Orlando Di Leo 1-for-1, 2B, RBI. Records: T-M 9-2-1; West 7-5-1.
