UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz today announced the signing of Kayla Dow of McAllen to play softball for the Jaguars.
Dow is a 2020 graduate of McAllen Memorial High School where she was a four-year member of the softball team where she pitched and played the infield.
She won the team’s Rookie Player of the Year award in 2017 and was the team’s MVP in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She was the District 30-6A Defensive Player of the year in 2019 and honorable mention all-district in 2017 (shortstop) and 2018 (pitcher).
She also exceeded in the classroom where she was on the A/B honor roll at Memorial.
