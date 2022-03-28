McIver resigning as AD/football coach at Weimar

Ryan McIver has resigned as athletic director and head football coach at Weimar effective at the end of the school year.
McIver, 42, has been at Weimar for four seasons and led the Wildcats to two playoff appearances.
McIver said his resignation was a “family decision” and he plans to remain in the coaching profession.
“It’s been amazing,” McIver said of his tenure at Weimar. “I can’t thank the community enough for accepting me and my family and being there for us. I can’t even describe my experience with the kids and how much I appreciate them.”
McIver came to Weimar from Texas City where he was the defensive coordinator for six seasons. He had an overall record of 22-20. Last season’s team finished at 2-8.
“The success we had was wholly on the kids’ shoulders,” McIver said. “Their hard work, determination and their dedication to my vision means more than they can ever imagine.”
McIver also coached at Lago Vista and Columbia.
Weimar will compete in District 13-2A, Division I next season against Flatonia, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall, Hearne and Holland.
Weimar isn’t the only Colorado County school searching for an athletic director and head football coach.
Jared Sloan has resigned at Rice Consolidated after four seasons.
Sloan had an overall record of 23-20 that included two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance in 2018.
Sloan was previously the head coach at Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson for three seasons. He has an overall head coaching record of 35-38.
The Raiders had a 3-7 record last season and will compete in District 14-3A, Division II next season against Tidehaven, Van Vleck, Boling, East Bernard, Brazos and Danbury.
Bill Hefner, superintendent of the Rice Consolidated school district, said he hopes to have a new coach in place in April.
