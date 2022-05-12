AUSTIN — Bay City’s Brice Turner kept his promise, and Goliad’s Kyla Hill continued to fulfill hers.
Turner and Hill led an area medal rush at Thursday night’s UIL state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Area runners brought home 13 medals in running events, including six gold medals.
Turner vowed to do better after bringing home a silver medal in the 100-meter dash and a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash at last year's state meet.
Turner won both races, turning in a personal-best time of 10.25 in the 100, and finishing the 200 in 21.04.
“It was just all work and listening to some of my coaches and just doing what I do every single day at practice and having fun,” Turner said. “It means everything to me. I always talked about doing this since last year”
Turner intends to continue working so he can repeat next year.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “To go back home with these medals and start doing football and 7on7 and start doing summer track.”
The more the merrier
Kyla Hill brought home two gold medals and two bronze medals from the state meet as a freshman.
Hill left with three gold medals and one bronze medal as a sophomore. Hill won gold medals in the triple jump, 300-meter hurdles and 800-meter relay, and a bronze medal in the 400 relay.
Her performance helped the Tigerettes finish third in the team standings with 52 points.
“I’m just so grateful that God blessed me with these genes from my parents,” Hill said. “I’m glad that I have the coaching staff that I do and the teammates that I have. They work really hard.”
Hill was at her best in the 300 hurdles, leading from wire to wire and winning in a time of 43.73 seconds.
“My plan was to go full speed the entire time,” she said. “Regional definitely prepared me for that. I was dead tired after the second day. For this day, it was like one day of practice. It was one day and that was perfect.”
Hill also ran the anchor leg on the 800 relay that edged meet champion Universal City Randolph with a time of 1:41.67.
“I was just praying all day that God gave me the strength to do it,” Hill said, “and he did it.”
Fear the fin
Bryan Thomas could sense early in the season that Palacios’ 1,600-meter relay could be special.
“I’ve been working with these guys for three years,” Thomas said. “You could tell it was bound to happen.”
Thomas made sure it happened by running a strong anchor leg that allowed the Sharks to finish first in Class 3A in a time of 3:22.79.
Thomas also claimed a silver medal in the 400-meter run in a season-best time of 48.95.
“This is what we wanted to happen,” he said. “We worked hard all season to do this.”
The Long Run
Edna’s Kila Rodas had not won a medal at the state meet.
Rodas, a senior, was especially disappointed in her performance last season.
But she had no such issues in the 800-meter run, leading from start-to-finish and winning in a time of 2:19.41.
“My plan was to stay with the front of the pack and not get boxed in,” Rodas said. “I got out and then when it was time to cut in, I just was comfortable with where I was. On the second lap at the 300 mark, I could feel them coming. But I told myself not to kick too early.”
Rodas was happy to see the reward for four years of hard work.
“It’s a dream come true, especially after what happened last year,” Rodas said.
Keeping up with the pack
Industrial’s Jackson Fluitt was involved in one of the most competitive races of the meet.
The top five finishers in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles were within .45 seconds of each other.
Fluitt finished second in a personal-best time of 14.80 seconds.
“That race was one of the closest races I’ve ever been in,” he said. “Every single runner out there was amazing. If you ran your best race, you were running really well. I ran my best race and I got second place.”
Fluitt has no doubt the competition he saw at the end of the season helped him turn in faster times.
“Competition has always helped me run better times,” he said. “Early in the season, I was never getting in the times I was getting in the district, area and regional meets. I started running really good times. That’s what it takes for me. I need somebody next to me pushing.”
Bronze it is
The Goliad girls Class 3A 400-meter relay (48.10), the Yoakum boys 3A 300-meter relay (42.11), and the Cuero 3A boys 800-meter relay (1:27.34) each finished third.
Cuero’s LeBron Johnson placed third in the Class 3A boys 100-meter dash (10.49), and Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke was third in the 3A 300-meter hurdles (39.16).
