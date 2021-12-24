The Advocate area had a state champion for the fourth consecutive season.
Shiner completed its run to back-to-back state championships last week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Refugio captured a state championship in 2019, and Cuero won a state title in 2018.
The season began in August with practices, followed by scrimmages and the first games.
A number of the scrimmages and games were covered by Advocate staff members and photographers.
Following are some of the most memorable games from the 2021 season.
Shiner 47, Hawley 12
Shiner outscored Hawley 28-0 in the second half to win its second consecutive Class 2A, Division I state championship and push its winning streak to 30 games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Doug Brooks rushed for 210 yards and 2 TDs and was named the game’s offensive MVP. Dalton Brooks rushed for 194 yards and 3 TDs, and Drew Wenske passed for 110 yards and a TD. Shiner’s Eli Fric had five tackles, including two for a loss and an interception, was named the defensive MVP. The Comanches also got interceptions from Ryan Peterson and Dalton Brooks.
Falls City 24, Mart 20
Falls City had lost to Mart in the semifinals three straight years and trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter. But the Beavers responded with 14 unanswered points. A 17-yard pass from Luke Shaffer to Grant Jendrusch with 39 seconds left in the game capped off the comeback. The result sent the Beavers back to the state championship for the first time since 2013.
Shiner 35, Timpson 28
Shiner was pushed for the first time this season before pulling out the Class 2A, Division I semifinal win at Tomball ISD Stadium. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks ran for 243 yards and a TD, and Doug Brooks rushed for 123 yards and 3 TDs. Quarterback Drew Wenske was 4-for-4 passing for the Comanches, including a TD pass to Tyler Bishop. Dalton Brooks secured the win for Shiner with an interception with 58 seconds let in the fourth quarter.
Cuero 35, Navarro 28
Navarro had given Cuero its only regular-season loss with a 29-27 decision in Geronimo. But the Gobblers won the rematch in the Class 4A, Division II regional final at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. The teams were tied at 28 before Jerry Rossett threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to LeBron Johnson with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Rossett passed for 254 yards and 3 TDs, Johnson had 5 catches for 141 yards and 2 TDs, and Tycen Williams rushed for 142 yards and a TD.
Shiner 55, Refugio 14
Shiner earned its second playoff win over Refugio in a Class 2A, Division I regional final game that drew a crowd of over 11,000 to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium. With Texas coach Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 384 yards and 6 TDs, and Doug Brooks added 179 yards and 2 TDs.
Industrial 14, Poteet 13
Despite losing the turnover battle 3-2, Industrial held off Poteet and 2,000-yard rusher Ernest Davila to advance to the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals for the third straight year. Industrial’s Brock Duarte and Matthew Davis had a rushing TD each, but Davis threw two interceptions on offense. Clearence Hosey and Ean Chreene had an interception each as Industrial’s defense held Poteet to a last-second field goal that was wide left.
El Campo 56, Lindale 42
El Campo outscored Lindale 28-14 in the second half and defeated Lindale in the Class 4A, Division I area playoffs at McLane Stadium in Waco. El Campo’s Rueben Owens rushed for 324 yards and 5 TDs and Johntre Davis rushed for 147 yards and 3 TDs. DK Ward had an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD, and the Ricebirds got interceptions from Ward, Isaiah Anderson and David Ursery.
Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38
Hallettsville was battling a slew of injuries but was able to pull out a Class 3A, Division I bi-district playoff win over Cameron Yoe at Brenham’s Cub Stadium. The Brahmas overcame two turnovers and a 10-point third-quarter deficit by rushing for 338 yards. Quarterback Trace Patek ran for 3 TDs and passed for a TD, and Price Pruett, who played strictly defense in the first half, added a rushing TD.
Shiner St. Paul 36, Muenster Sacred Heart 8
Shiner St. Paul won its fourth consecutive TAPPS Division IV state championship with a convincing win over Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium. Zak Johnson rushed for 200 yards and 4 TDs. The Cardinals limited Sacred Heart to 180 yards of offense.
Hallettsville 21, Yoakum 14
Price Pruett’s TD in the final seconds helped Hallettsville edge Yoakum in a crucial district matchup on the road. Pruett finished with 130 yards and 2 TDs. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones rushed for 111 yards and Cavan Smith threw for 92 yards and 2 TDs to Slayde Rice and Javon Williams. Yoakum’s Qyion Williams had two interceptions off Hallettsville’s Brandt Trlicek.
Edna 26, Industrial 16
Edna won its first outright district championship since 2015. The 10-point win over Industrial was the first for the Cowboys in three years. Freshman running back Kade Rodas rushed for a team-high 3 TDs. Industrial’s senior quarterback Matthew Davis was injured on the opening drive and backup Ashton Garza had to take over from then on. The Cobras were limited to 222 yards of total offense.
Victoria East 30, Flour Bluff 28
Xzaebrin Jones’ defensive safety helped East upset eventual semifinal team Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium. Ja Carrien Giles rushed for 104 yards and 2 TDs and Jadon Williams rushed for 198 yards and a TD and threw for 113 yards and a TD to TJ Vargas.
Victoria West 63, Victoria East 46
The cross-town rivals combined for 109 points and 1,048 yards of total offense in the highest scoring meeting in the series. West won back-to-back games against East for the first time. West’s Braden Luedeker threw for 357 yards and 2 TDs, and rushed for 83 yards and 3 TDs. East’s Jadon Williams threw for 289 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 172 yards and 2 TDs but had two interceptions.
Ganado 33, Flatonia 32
Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero threw a 50-yard TD pass to Riley Hurt for the winning score in the game that decided second place in District 13-4A, Division I. Bures-Guerrero rushed for four touchdowns. Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas ran for 3 TDs and passed for a TD.
Refugio 55, Edna 38
Refugio came from behind five times and outscored Edna 28-7 in the fourth quarter at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine threw for 277 yards and a TD, Jordan Kelley had seven receptions for 128 yards and a TD and returned an interception for a TD, and Eziyah Bland rushed for 162 yards and 2 TDs. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford rushed for 285 yards and 4 TDs.
El Campo 49, Calhoun 35
El Campo outscored Calhoun 35-14 in the second half at Ricebird Stadium. The teams combined for 994 yards of offense. El Campo’s Rueben Owens rushed for 300 yards and five TDs, and Johntre Davis added 145 yards and one TD.
Cuero 28, Yoakum 12
In a matchup of then undefeated and ranked teams, Cuero topped Yoakum in the 112th meeting between the DeWitt County rivals. Cuero’s Exavier Durham caught seven passes for 112 yards and 2 TDs and Tycen Williams rushed for 71 yards and 2 TDs. Yoakum’s Cavan Smith rushed for 40 yards and threw TDs to Kadarius Price and Austin Sherrer.
Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6
Shiner opened the season with its fourth straight win against its Lavaca County neighbor. Hallettsville was coming off its first ever state championship appearance. Dalton Brooks rushed for 58 yards and 2 TDs and Doug Brooks rushed for 83 yards and a TD. Hallettsville’s Trace Patek threw for 84 yards and a TD to De’Keidris Bedford, but was intercepted by Drew Wenske and Eli Fric.
