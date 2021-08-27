Following a 14th-place finish last year in their first trip to the NAIA National Championships, the UHV men’s golf team will open the season ranked No. 15 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Preseason Golf Coaches’ Poll.
The Jaguars collected 127 points in the voting and are among three Texas schools in the preseason Top 25 poll. Texas Wesleyan opens at No. 5 and Wayland Baptist is tied for No. 13 with Taylor University.
Two other Red River Athletic Conference schools received votes in the preseason poll and included University of the Southwest and Loyola-New Orleans.
Defending national champion Dalton State opens the season at No. 1 after receiving nine first-place votes and 295 points, while Keiser University is No. 2 with 285 points. Rounding out the top five are Point University at No. 3 and Coastal Georgia at No. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.