The University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team received votes Wednesday for the third straight week in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
After garnering 23 points in the voting a week ago, the Jaguars received 31 points in the voting this week.
The Jaguars are in the mist of their best season ever with a 14-0-2 record overall and a 6-0-2 record in Red River Athletics Conference play. UHV is coming off a week where they tied No. 16 LSU-Shreveport 1-1 and defeated LSU-Alexandria 2-1.
LSUS fell five spots in this weeks’ rankings moving from No. 16 to No. 21 after the tie with UHV and a conference loss to Our Lady of the Lake.
The top four teams in the poll remained the same with Central Methodist (Mo.) receiving 17 first-place votes and 498 points to remain at No. 1. Columbia (Mo.) received the other first place vote and is second with 482 points. William Carey (Miss.) follows at No. 3, while Westmont (Calif.) is No. 4.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky) moved from No. 6 to No. 5 to round out the top five.
The Jaguars have one more regular season game remaining as they host Our Lady of the Lake in a RRAC match on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Cage.
