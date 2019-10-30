The UHV men’s soccer team received votes Wednesday for the fourth straight week in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
After garnering 31 points in the voting a week ago, the Jaguars received 34 points in the voting this week and remain five spots out of the Top 25.
The Jaguars just wrapped up their best regular season ever with a 15-0-2 record overall and a 7-0-2 record in Red River Athletics Conference play as they prepare for the conference tournament.
Following Saturday’s 1-0 conference win over Our Lady of the Lake, the Jaguars claimed their second RRAC regular season title and drew a first-round bye in the conference tournament set for Nov. 7-8 in Texarkana and hosted by Texas A&M-Texarkana.
LSU-Shreveport remains the lone RRAC school in the top 25 as they remain at No. 21.
The top four teams in the poll remained the same with Central Methodist (Mo.) receiving 16 first-place votes and 497 points to remain at No. 1. Columbia (Mo.) received the two first-place votes and is second with 483 points. William Carey (Miss.) follows at No. 3, while Westmont (Calif.) is No. 4.
Oklahoma Wesleyan jumped from No. 6 to No. 5, replacing Linsey Wilson (Ky), who dropped to No. 8 this week.
