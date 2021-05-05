University of Houston-Victoria softball player Marisa Mendoza was recognized as the Red River Athletic Conference Character Athlete of the Week.
Each week, student-athletes are selected as RRAC Character Athletes of the Week based on character and commitment to their schools and communities. Mendoza is the first to be recognized by the RRAC for the 2020-21 academic year.
A criminal justice major, Mendoza holds 3.54 GPA and graduated with a B.A. in Criminal Justice this past December. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Criminal Justice, and plans to work with sexual abuse and domestic violence victims.
Serving the Victoria community she has served as a mentor at the elementary school level on a weekly basis since arriving at UHV through the HOSTS mentoring program. She has also contributed time and service to Christ’s Kitchen, worked multiple times with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteered at the City of Victoria’s Bootfest.
During the COVID-19 break, she exchanged letters as a pen pal to a couple in a nursing home.
“Marisa is exactly what we look for in our program,” said UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz. “She is smart, kind, thoughtful, dedicated, loyal to her teammates, and incredibly hard working. I am glad she chose to pursue a fifth and final year of softball on her own terms. She makes everyone around her better just by being who she is.”
