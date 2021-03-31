Yorktown's Seely Metting and Moulton's Mackenzie Berger were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association's 2020-21 All-Star team.
Both Metting and Berger were named to the 1A-4A Blue All-Star team.
Metting led Yorktown to a 22-1 record and an undefeated regular season. Yorktown defeated Kaufer in the Class 2A, bi-district round but lost to Harper in the area round.
Berger helped Moulton go 19-4 and 10-0 in District 30-1A. The Bobkatz lostto D'Hanis in the Class 1A, area round after receiving a first round bye.
