Below are the result of the Club at Colony Creek MGA Homecoming Tournament 3-person scramble
1st, 46, Ann McIntosh, Troy McIntosh, Kerry Cluberson
2nd, 48, Toni Pizalate, Bill Byers, Paul Nardini
3rd, 49, Allison Hassinger , David Hassinger, Michael McWilliams
4th, 51, Lyndie Putnam, Lane Putnam, Chad Sneed
