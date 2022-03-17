WEIMAR — Malarie Mican got on base three times in Weimar’s Class 2A state semifinal game against Stamford.
Mican dreamed of being on that stage since she was small, ever since her older sister, Madison, won two state titles with Weimar in 2013 and 2014.
A pair of walks and a bunt by the Ladycats’ shortstop had them in a position for a late rally, but Weimar came up short 1-0 to the eventual state champions.
A four-year varsity starter in volleyball, basketball and softball — who led each team on deep playoff runs — a state championship in softball remains Mican’s final goal in her prolific Weimar career.
“Not being able to move on to the state finals really put a burn in us, just knowing that we were so close,” Mican said. “It wasn’t really disappointing, I was very proud of everything, just like ‘Darn we were so close.’”
Mican grew up around the Weimar community thanks to her mother, Misty, teaching at the school.
Athletic director and softball coach Roger Maupin encouraged Mican to play multiple sports to build up her “petite” frame.
But while she felt overwhelmed at first, Mican quickly made a mark for herself. She earned district newcomer of the year honors in volleyball and pitched Weimar to the regional finals in softball, while also being a 200m dash regional finalist in track & field.
“As a leader, I realized that I can control the team and that they were going to follow,” Mican said. “Especially in volleyball, I knew they went around how I was playing, so I had to make sure I’m firing everybody else up. The experience that I learned on varsity freshman year lead into that leadership role.”
Mican turned that success in year one into three more playoff appearances in volleyball and basketball — where she plays point guard — including back-to-back regional quarterfinal appearances in volleyball.
As a senior, Mican was named District 27-2A MVP in volleyball with 396 kills, 375 digs, 35 aces, 45 blocks and 44 assists.
“You don’t get that competition in practice,” said Weimar volleyball coach Amanda Machicek. “So, when she’s able to play multiple sports, she understands what it takes at different levels. I think that’s what’s helped her be successful. Just competing at a high level and knowing ‘Okay, we have to win this game,’ year in and year out.”
In softball, Maupin utilized her athleticism from the get-go, moving her to pitcher to fill in for a graduated player.
As a freshman she carried Weimar to the regional final as the Ladycats’ only pitcher, but transitioned back to her natural shortstop position as a sophomore and junior.
“That kind of shows the athlete that she is, that she can kind of adjust,” Maupin said. “That’s what makes Weimar a little bit different. We have a lot of these players that play multiple sports, but within those sports they can play multiple positions.”
Mican hit .528 with 44 stolen bases as a junior, earning honorable mention all-state honors.
She was one of five Weimar players to receive all-state honors in softball — and who are all returning — as the Ladycats expect to get back to the state tournament and advance into the championship game.
“It’s really exciting because not every school or individual athletes have the opportunity to win like we have won in the past or go far in almost every sport,” Mican said. “It’s really an honor to experience that not only in one sports but multiple sports and be a multi-sport athlete.”
Note: Mican has offers to play volleyball at Vernon College and Victoria College, and softball at Trinity Valley.
