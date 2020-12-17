The Victoria Generals announced Thursday that head coach Michael Oros will return for his seventh season as the Generals take the field for the 2021 season. This will be the Generals 13th season in the Texas Collegiate League as the Generals look to bounce back after a tough 2020 season.
“We are excited to have Michael return again and look forward to getting back to our winning ways for the 2021 season,” said Generals Vice President and General Manager Mike Yokum. “Michael continues to build a strong presence within the Victoria community outside of just coaching the Generals with community involvement and impactful Summer camps for local youth in the area.”
Oros, as a player, joined the Generals in the Summer of 2009 out of San Jacinto Junior College where he saw limited action as a freshman. Oros is the Generals franchise record holder in wins (10), starts (24), innings pitched (152.0) and strikeouts (123). Oros finished up his collegiate career at Sam Houston as their number one pitcher compiling an 8-1 record with a 2.52 ERA in 78.2 innings of work his senior season.
Oros would go on to play professional baseball for two seasons with the White Sands Pupfish of the Pecos League and the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League. Oros led the Frontier League in ERA with a 2.16 ERA while also being selected as a Frontier League All-Star.
This will be Oros’ 11th season with the Generals organization. Oros has compiled a career coaching record of 172-127 and is the all-time leader in career coaching wins in Texas Collegiate League history.
The Victoria Generals will play 48 games in 2021 with 24 being played in Victoria at Riverside Stadium. Season ticket packages are available at the Victoria Generals Team Shop located at 1301 E. Airline in the Town and Country Shopping Center. New 2021 Generals gear is also available at the Generals Team Shop. The 2021 schedule will be announced on the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com.
