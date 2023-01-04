Michael Oros will return for his ninth season as the head coach of the Victoria Generals.
Mike Yokum, vice-president and general manager of the Generals, made the announcement Wednesday.
Yoakum also said that assistant coach Rusty Pendergrass will return for his third season with the Generals, who will begin their 15th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
“We are excited to have Michael returning once again,” Yokum said. “His leadership and tenacity for the game of baseball is unmatched and is an easy choice to lead the Generals once again in 2023.”
Oros has compiled a career coaching record with the Generals of 213-165-2 and is the all-time leader in career coaching wins in TCL history.
Oros played for the Generals in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 seasons while attending San Jacinto College and Sam Houston State University.
Oros is the Generals’ record holder in wins (10), starts (24), innings pitched (152.0) and strikeouts (123).
Oros would go on to play professional baseball for two seasons with the White Sands Pupfish of the Pecos League and the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League.
Pendergrass was the head baseball coach for Houston Baptist University for five seasons (1992-1997) before becoming a Major League Baseball scout for the Houston Astros (2000-2011) and later with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-2020).
The Generals will play 48 games this season, including 24 at Riverside Stadium. The home opener is scheduled for June 4.