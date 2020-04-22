Generals Cutters Celebration 2018
Victoria Generals outfielder Michael Williams is set to return to the team this summer.

 Advocate File Photo

Michael Williams will return to the Victoria Generals for the 2020 season.

Williams was a part of the 2018 Generals team that captured the Texas Collegiate League championship.

Williams, a senior at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, will earn another year of eligibility with the cancellation of play due to the COVID-19, making him eligible for a TCL roster.

“We look forward to having Michael back in a Generals uniform again and expect his leadership to play a big part in the Generals success this Summer,” said Generals Vice President/General Manager Mike Yokum. “Michael had an outstanding sophomore season with the Generals in 2018 and would definitely be an asset with his leadership and on-field experience in helping develop our younger players.”

