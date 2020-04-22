Michael Williams will return to the Victoria Generals for the 2020 season.
Williams was a part of the 2018 Generals team that captured the Texas Collegiate League championship.
Williams, a senior at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, will earn another year of eligibility with the cancellation of play due to the COVID-19, making him eligible for a TCL roster.
“We look forward to having Michael back in a Generals uniform again and expect his leadership to play a big part in the Generals success this Summer,” said Generals Vice President/General Manager Mike Yokum. “Michael had an outstanding sophomore season with the Generals in 2018 and would definitely be an asset with his leadership and on-field experience in helping develop our younger players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.