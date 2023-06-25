When you start your journey into martial arts, recognition is not on your mind, but for two local martial artists, Mick Moore and Allen Clifton, that is what they received after being inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

Clifton and Moore have had one goal in mind throughout their lives in martial arts — to continue growing the teaching of their master Ralph Jaschke. Both credit Jaschke for their passion for martial arts that has continued into today.

“It’s not only been a unique experience but also an honor to be representing Ralph now,” Moore said. “Ralph and this sport have just made such a huge difference in my personal life, taekwondo is not just about karate, it covers all of the bases and gives you confidence in all other areas of life.”

Moore, 69, made a name for himself in the world of martial arts during the ‘blood and guts era’ in the 1970’s.

He entered the sport because in his younger days he was bullied. When Moore first walked into a dojo, it was with the mindset of being able to overcome that, but once he achieved that martial arts began to mean so much more to him.

“That was really my passion, to go out there and to fight,” Moore said. “That was really my passion, I enjoyed the competition and just how physically hard it was.”

For Moore, the passion became competing. For Clifton, 71, the passion was something different. Like Moore, Clifton did not see himself as a martial artist early on in his life. His first passion was basketball.

Clifton did not begin picking up martial arts until he was 28, but was not looking to test his skills against other martial artists. Instead, Clifton was more focused on trying to learn as much about the craft as he could.

In a way to pay homage to Jaschke, Clifton decided that teaching was the path for him in martial arts going forward.

“I’m trying to keep his legacy going,” Clifton said. “When I’m teaching we’re doing the exact same thing that Ralph was.”

Once Clifton immersed himself into the world of martial arts, his sights were set on the highest belt there is — the black belt.

Clifton, after years of training, achieved that distinction. Over the course of his journey to his black belt he developed a mentality he wanted to take the next step, whatever that was.

Clifton eventually got his black belt, but once he did the job was not finished. He eventually wanted the next thing, and then the next and the next until he reached as high as he could. Clifton earned his 10th degree black belt, and the honor of being named a grandmaster.

Clifton desired to become a grandmaster in part because his former teacher, Jaschke, was a grandmaster himself. Clifton believes that once you master one art form, no art form can penetrate your art form.

Karate is a passion for both Moore and Clifton but neither of them ever imagined getting into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s something you never expect when doing things involved with martial arts for many years,” Moore said. “You think nobody’s looking all this time.”

Moore and Clifton both took different paths into martial arts and exercised their passion in different ways. One thing the two have in common is that they credit all of their success on the mat to their former master Jaschke.

“I believe that the only reason I was inducted was because of Ralph Jaschke,” Moore said. “He’s the one who really started all of this and over the years I got a tremendous sense of responsibility and confidence, but it was all stemming from Ralph.”