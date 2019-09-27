PORTLAND — Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker has coached in 232 games over the course of his 21-year coaching career.
But what transpired Friday night was something he's never experienced.
The Sandcrabs led Gregory-Portland 35-21 with 4:05 left in the third quarter when the Stadium went completely dark.
A transformer located across from Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium caught fire and exploded — causing a power outage that lasted approximately 2 hours.
“This is my third delayed game, but they weren't this long," Whitaker said. "We didn't want to come back and play tomorrow, and our coaches and I agreed the kids are sore on Saturday morning. You put the kids in harm's way when you do that. If the game was called in the first quarter then it's a no-brainer. But when you're halfway through the third quarter, you're banged and bruised."
Calhoun quarterback Conner Kestler and fullback Steve Johnson proved the outage had no effect after the offensive duo combined for six touchdowns and 464 yards of total offense to power the Sandcrabs to a 56-34 District 15-5A, Division II win over the Wildcats in a game that ended at 12:16 a.m. Saturday morning.
“It wasn't really a setback for us," said Johnson who rushed for 246 yards on 25 carries. "I knew my team was mentally ready for that, and I knew they would be able to fight through it. If anything, it gave us more time to rest."
Calhoun’s Steve Johnson scored three touchdowns and rushed for 246 yards in the Sandcrabs’ 56-34 District 15-5A, Division II win over Gregory-Portland. pic.twitter.com/lVxtBKkwJg— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 28, 2019
Both teams were coming off their bye weeks but showed no signs of fatigue in the first half.
The Sandcrabs (3-1, 1-0) struck first on a 23-yard touchdown run by Johnson four minutes into the game. Kestler followed three minutes later with a 5-yard touchdown run to give Calhoun an early 14-0 advantage.
But Christian St. Romain put the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1) on the board with a 96-yard kickoff return and Marcus Arroyo caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeremy Barker to tie the game at 14 to start the second quarter.
Calhoun and Gregory-Portland were tied at 21 with 10 seconds left when Kestler scored on a 22-yard run as time expired to give the Sandcrabs a 28-21 halftime lead.
"Conner did an amazing job of reading, our coaches called amazing plays and our offensive line did an awesome job," Johnson said. "We had our ups and downs like every team, but, overall, we came out and did a good job."
The Sandcrabs erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter behind Jarius Stewart, Johnson and Cade Kveton.
Leading 49-27, Kveton intercepted Barker's pass and ran 34 yards to the 1-yard line.
Kveton scored on the next play to give Calhoun a 56-34 lead.
"This really helps our team," Kveton said "Especially coming off a loss, it's good to know we bounced back like this and started district off with a win."
Calhoun’s Cade Kveton @CadeKveton on the Sandcrabs getting off to a good start in district play. Kveton had an interception and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/9urttyZAl5— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 28, 2019
The Sandcrabs continue district play next Friday at home against Alice, a 50-13 winner over Tuloso-Midway.
Calhoun defeated the Coyotes 49-40 last season at Alice Memorial Stadium.
"Alice throws the ball pretty well and last year was a shootout at their place," Whitaker said. "We expect them to come in and it be another big ball game. This district is going to be tough every week, and we'll prepare well. We came out tonight healthy and that's a good thing."
