Mike Jackson will have an opportunity to end his head coaching career where it began.
Jackson will return to Shiner St. Paul as the head football coach for the upcoming season.
Jackson will replace Jake Wachsmuth, who will remain as the school’s athletic director.
“I am thrilled to be back in Shiner,” Jackson said, “and to bring my family into the town and school that had the faith to hire a 22-year-old head coach 32 years ago.”
Jackson began his coaching career at St. Paul in 1991 and led the Cardinals to the 1992 TAPPS Class 1A state championship.
He also led the St. Paul girls basketball and softball teams to state titles.
Jackson, 54, retired in January from his position at Class 6A Conroe Grand Oaks after 30 years as a head football coach.
Jackson and his wife Tracey have three children, Mariah, who will be a junior, Jericho, who will be in seventh grade, and Maverick, who will be in first grade.
“Our plan was to retire and sit for a year, then return under the retire/rehire provision and coach my son and daughter in a small school setting,” Jackson said. “Or if a private school became available, to go that route this year.”
Wachsmuth has been the head football coach at St. Paul for 14 seasons. He took over as head coach in 2008 and left to become an assistant coach at Yoakum for the 2011 season before returning in 2012.
Wachsmuth has compiled a 129-40 record that includes 13 playoff appearances, nine state final berths, and eight state championships.
Jackson has also coached at Houston St. Pius X, Robstown, Charlotte, Houston Chavez and La Marque.
He has an overall record 212-114-4 that includes a state championship at St. Pius, and regional final appearances at Charlotte and La Marque.
St. Paul won the TAPPS Division IV, District 2 championship last season, and advanced to the state final before finishing with an 8-5 record.
“We took a leap of faith and put it in God’s hands, deciding to retire so early,” Jackson said. “This move was about finding the right community and right school to raise our three children in and continue working with kids in a much more personal setting than 6A.”