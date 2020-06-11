Victoria Generals

Victoria Generals

 Contributed photo

The Victoria Generals will join five Minor League organizations — including Double-A franchises Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and Tulsa and Triple-A franchises San Antonio and Round Rock, the club announced Thursday. These teams will comprise of active college players from different colleges and universities from across the nation.

The 10 teams will be divided into two divisions (North and South). The North Division will include Amarillo’s two teams and Texarkana, while the South Division will include San Antonio, Round Rock, Brazos Valley, Acadiana and Victoria. These teams will each play a total of 30 regular-season games, followed by a postseason.

The format for the postseason will begin with a three-game divisional series matching the top two teams from each division. The divisional winners will face off in a winner-take-all championship game to claim the Texas Collegiate Championship title.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.