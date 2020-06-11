The Victoria Generals will join five Minor League organizations — including Double-A franchises Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and Tulsa and Triple-A franchises San Antonio and Round Rock, the club announced Thursday. These teams will comprise of active college players from different colleges and universities from across the nation.
The 10 teams will be divided into two divisions (North and South). The North Division will include Amarillo’s two teams and Texarkana, while the South Division will include San Antonio, Round Rock, Brazos Valley, Acadiana and Victoria. These teams will each play a total of 30 regular-season games, followed by a postseason.
The format for the postseason will begin with a three-game divisional series matching the top two teams from each division. The divisional winners will face off in a winner-take-all championship game to claim the Texas Collegiate Championship title.
