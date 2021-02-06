SAN ANTONIO — Miscues and missed opportunities proved costly for University of Houston-Victoria on Saturday as the softball team fell 15-7 to Bellevue and 8-7 to Ottawa University-Arizona at the Our Lady of the Lake Nationwide Classic.
In game one against Bellevue, UHV committed nine errors that led to seven unearned runs.
The Jaguars gave up six errors in the opening two innings and would trail 7-1 after four.
The Jaguars pulled to within two with a four-run fifth with RBIs from Kaylee Acosta and seniors Ashley Reyna and Zoe Miranda to cut the deficit to 7-5.
Bellevue would strike back with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings and the lead was too much to overcome.
In game two against Ottawa University-Arizona, the Jaguars left runners on early and would trail 6-1 heading into the sixth.
From there, freshman Kaylle Lopez started the rally with a two-out RBI single.
In the seventh, junior Brianna Leon had an RBI single and she, along with freshman Cameron Steen, would score on throwing errors, tying the game at 6-6.
Using the international tiebreaking rule in the eighth, the Spirit would grab an 8-6 lead on an RBI single by Mashayla Beltran and a double by Avery Bohn.
Steen would drive home Lopez in the bottom of the eighth, but back-to-back strikeouts would end the Jaguars' rally.
UHV next plays a doubleheader against Schreiner University at 3 Tuesday in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.