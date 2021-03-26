Victoria West had runners on base in every inning but one against Corpus Christi Moody.
But all too often for the Warriors, they were not able to cross home plate.
West stranded nine runners and it paid the price in a 7-5 District 29-5A loss Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
“We need to be more clutch,” said West shortstop Blake Buzzell, who had three hits and two RBIs. “We left so many runners on. We get two of those runners home, and it’s a new game. We just need to be clutch at the plate do our job and get it done.”
The Warriors (10-9) dropped their third straight district game and fell into a tie with the Trojans (13-7) at 2-4.
“Looking at the district, there’s talent everywhere,” Buzzell said. “To be honest, anybody in this district can beat anybody. We need to go practice hard, come out in the games and win out.”
Moody scored two runs in the top of the first inning, added four in the third and one in the seventh.
West committed both of its errors in the third and seventh innings.
“Every time we have one mistake,” Buzzell said, “it’s a big mistake that costs us.”
Buzzell had an RBI single and Brendan Solis had a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the bottom of the first.
Arnold Canales had a two-run single in the fifth and the Warriors pulled within a run on Buzzell’s second RBI single in the sixth.
“That was the problem between the second and fourth innings,” said West coach Manuel Alvarado. “We couldn’t do anything with two outs. That hurt us right there.
“Whenever we scored the runs, we did everything with no or one out. It’s kind of hard to start something when you’ve already got two outs and I think that was a big difference in the ball game.”
Jace Mitscherling and Blane Zeplin each had two of West's 11 hits. But the Warriors left two runners on in the fifth and sixth innings before going down in order in the seventh.
“We just got to go back to the fundamentals and work on the little things like keeping the ball in front, hustling, putting the ball in play, going the other way whenever we have a runner on third,” Buzzell said. “The little things will help put us back in these games.”
The Warriors have 10 district games remaining to work out their issues.
“We’ve got to learn how to play in the big games,” Alvarado said. “We’ve got to play in the moment and finish.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Moody 7, Victoria West 5
Moody 204 000 1 – 7 9 0
West 200 021 0 – 5 11 2
W: Homer Saenz. L: Orlando Di Leo. S: Christian Rodriguez. Highlights: (M) Derek Hernandez 1-for-2, 3 R; James Perales 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Jonathan Everett 2-for-4, R, RBI; Rodriguez 1-for-1. (W) Jace Mitscherling 2-for-3, R; Blane Zeplin 2-for-3, R; Blake Buzzell 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Arnold Canales 1-for-4, 2 RBIs. Records: Moody 13-7, 2-4; West 10-9, 2-4.
