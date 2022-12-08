KATY — Edna’s game plan was good. Its start was perfect.
The Cowboys held top-ranked Franklin scoreless in the first quarter and, thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Dreydan Ashford, led 7-0 after the first 12 minutes of Thursday’s Class 3A, Division I semifinal at Legacy Stadium.
“After that first touchdown, I thought we had it made,” Ashford said. “We were playing good on defense. I wanna say we made them punt the most they have all season.”
Edna’s Floyd Ragston celebrates after bringing the ball across the end zone during Thursday’s Class 3A, Division I state semifinal game against Franklin at Legacy Stadium. The touchdown was later reversed for ineligible man downfield.
Edna’s Floyd Ragston celebrates after bringing the ball across the end zone during Thursday’s Class 3A, Division I state semifinal game against Franklin at Legacy Stadium. The touchdown was later reversed for ineligible man downfield.
But Franklin scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, including its final touchdown of the first half on a 22-yard halfback pass by Jayden Jackson to Dean Rampy with 7 seconds left to go up 21-7 before winning 41-13.
Edna finishes its season with a 13-2 record while Franklin (15-0) advances to the state final next Thursday to face Brock.
“I’m sad we couldn’t finish, but we did everything we could,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Kaleb Rodas. “We came up short. We should be proud we made it to the fifth round.”
The Lions’ final score of the first half was set up by an interception thrown by Jaiden Clay four plays earlier. The Cowboys’ junior quarterback threw two interceptions in the loss and completed 14 of 22 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.
“We just missed the reads,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “Clay has been wonderful all year. We didn’t get it done today. That’s kind of the bottom line.”
The Cowboys were flagged seven times for 40 yards, and were called for four false starts in the game, including three in the first half.
Two of the three penalties came in 4th-and-short situations. The first eventually resulted in a 2-yard punt by Braylen Harris and the second yielded a missed 27-yard field goal by Landry Sample.
“I think that would’ve been very crucial,” Ashford said of the missed opportunities. “We were in the red zone on two different drives. We get penalties and a fumble. We haven’t done that all year. I don’t know if it was the jitters, the stadium or the atmosphere. But we didn’t come out here and play our best like we did against Llano. It was a thing all year with our mistakes, just little things coming back to bite us. We just couldn’t get it done tonight.”
Clay’s second interception came on the first drive of the second half. The Cowboys forced one of Franklin’s three punts on the ensuing possession.
Clay then found Floyd Ragston for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:57 left in the third quarter. But Edna fumbled a kickoff and failed to score on its next two possessions.
“It was a pretty huge change, especially with the late turnover,” said senior defensive lineman Chris Robinson of the second-quarter momentum shift. “We felt good coming in. I think we let our heads get into it a little too much. We were excited from holding 'em off in the first quarter. It just got to us.”
The Cowboys’ defense limited Franklin’s running back duo of senior Bryson Washington, a Baylor commit, and Jackson to 35 yards on eight carries in the first quarter.
Washington finished with 172 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Jackson had 124 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
“We just didn’t stay in our gaps,” Robinson said. “That’s the biggest thing. We didn’t stay in our gaps. There were a lot of holes they ran through to score.”
This was the fifth state semifinal appearance in school history for Edna and the first since 2014.
“Our younger guys had a lot of adversity,” said senior defensive lineman Kevin Robinson. “A lot of sophomores had to step up when people were injured or just couldn’t play the game. I think that definitely helped the program to get here in the future.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.