CORPUS CHRISTI — Uncharacteristic mistakes had Calhoun playing from behind the proverbial eight ball on Saturday at Buccaneer Stadium.
The Sandcrabs committed three turnovers — two fumbles — had a pair of drive shattering penalties in the red zone on their second drive and failed to recover an onside kick in a 44-40 loss to Corpus Christi Miller.
Calhoun knew Miller was going to attempt an onside kick to open the game, making the Buccaneer’s recovery worse in the eyes of head coach Richard Whitaker.
Miller went on to score seven plays later to take a 14-0 lead four minutes into the game.
“We worked on onside kicks all week long,” Whitaker said. “They did it last year and have done it all year long. That’s not a secret, the onside kick is coming. But we did not play the onside kick. I can’t explain that one.”
Calhoun (4-3, 2-1) was limited to 154 yards of total offense and six points in the first half.
It trailed 21-6 at halftime after Miller (5-3, 2-1) got a pair of touchdown passes from Jaedyn Brown to Jayden Moreno and Damare Lister, as well as a touchdown run by Ethan Greenwood.
The Sandcrabs had an opportunity to tie the game at 14 in the second quarter, but committed a 15-yard chop block penalty on first down at the Miller 13.
The very next play, Calhoun had a false start that put them at 1st-and-30.
“That’s the killer. That’s big right there,” Whitaker said. “You get the score there and it’s an even ballgame. It would’ve been a heck of a game from there on out, but we didn’t get the score.”
The Sandcrabs would turn the ball over on downs at the Miller 8-yard line. The Buccaneers then engineered a 14-play drive that Greenwood capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run to go up 21-6.
After halftime, Calhoun starting quarterback Jacob Laughlin went down with an injury on the second half kickoff and starting fullback Esteban Cruz suffered an injury on the ensuing drive. Both would eventually return to the game.
The injuries to the two meant quarterback Jayce Campos and fullback Kirk Stringham had to enter the game for the time being.
Campos and Stringham orchestrated a touchdown drive to open the second half with Stringham taking his second carry in for a 5-yard touchdown. Campos scored on a 4-yard run the next drive cut Miller’s lead to 10 points.
“Coach Whitaker has me run fullback every week with the second team and sometimes I get reps with the first team,” Stringham said. “So, it’s not anything new when he puts me in there if Esteban goes down. You’ve just gotta play and do what you’re taught.”
Trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter, Laughlin fumbled a snap at Calhoun’s 33 and Miller recovered. It was one of several fumbled center-quarterback exchanges by the Sandcrabs.
“We haven’t had an issue all year long,” Whitaker said of the dropped exchanges. “But today we did. So I guess it’s something we’ve got to go back and reinforce and focus on a little more this week.”
Stringham responded, forcing a Greenwood fumble and returning it 64-yards for a touchdown to pull within 41-34 with 7:58 remaining.
Calhoun outscore Miller 34-23 in the second half, including a 13-3 margin in the final eight minutes of the game.
Calhoun also racked up 322 yards of total offense in the second half while holding Miller to 228 yards.
“I think it sparked everything,” Stringham said. “That play, I got a blitz and I got the ball loose. Everybody started getting happy and our offense started doing what it should’ve been doing the whole game.”
After suffering its first district loss of the season, Calhoun knows it has to set the right tone in Week 10 against Alice.
“We need to put a statement win out there,” Stringham said. “We need to show that we aren’t that team that we just were.”
