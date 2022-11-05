Victoria East knew it needed to protect the football in order to stay competitive with crosstown rival Victoria West on Friday night.
“In a game like this especially, turnovers are going to hurt you,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez.
Unfortunately for East, they did, as the Titans turned the ball over three times, each of which resulted in a touchdown for West in its 33-23 Battle for the Boot victory over the Titans.
“I feel like turnovers were a big part of the loss,” said East senior quarterback Jadon Williams. “I feel like if we minimize those then we have a better chance at the game.”
The Titans (4-6, 4-3) also committed 10 penalties for 100 yards, compared to just 50 yards in penalties from West (5-5, 5-2).
East ended the game leading West in total plays, total yards, time of possession, and first downs, however, the errors were just too much to overcome.
“It’s just mistakes. It’s just mistakes and it’s over now,” Williams added. “The game is over now. We should have won this game. We know it and it just wasn’t our night tonight.”
Two of East’s turnovers came in the first half, the first of which was turned around for a 66-yard touchdown drive from the Warriors offense.
The Titans’ second turnover came with just 18 seconds left in the first half, when Andres Pous’ punt was blocked and recovered by the Warriors at the 12-yard line.
The very next play, West wide receiver D’Andre Fillmore skyed over an East defender and caught the 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Camden Repper.
“Turnovers really made it harder,” said junior linebacker Joe Soto. “We tried to fight through it, but what happened, happened.”
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s Jeremiah Baldwin celebrates with his team after West defeats Victoria East during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s Christian Cano makes a dash towards Victoria East’s Jadon Williams during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria East’s Ja Carrien Giles runs the ball during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria East’s Jadon Williams runs the ball during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s Kamauri Montgomery goes down with the ball during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot feature
Victoria West’s Austin Arrieta, 17, stands with his peers for the playing of his school’s song before the start of Friday’s Battle for the Boot game between Victoria East and Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot feature
Students from Victoria East cheers for the team during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot feature
Victoria East’s Britney Miles of the Golden Sabers dance team spins her fellow dancer around during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot feature
The Victoria East student section cheers on the team during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot
Victoria East’s Ja Carrien Giles is pushed out of bounds during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s Camden Repper is taken down during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria East’s Jadon Williams rushes the ball during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
The Victoria East defense swarms the ball carrier during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria East’s Ja Carrien Giles evades a defender during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore makes the catch during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria East defense overwhelms the ball carrier during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
The ball flies out of Victoria East’s Ja Carrien Giles’ hands after he is hit and goes out of bound during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
The pass meant for Victoria West’s Dajavius Steen falls incomplete during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s Zorian Barfield attempts to run the ball into the end zone during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
The crowd reacts to a play during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game game at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
The ball is passed off to Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Some Victoria West players makes a dash towards the sideline after the team secured a 33-23 win over Victoria East during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore is named the winner of the MVP award after Friday’s Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Memorial Stadium.
Battle for the Boot game
Victoria West lifts the boot after securing a 33-23 win over Victoria East during Friday’s Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
East opened up the second half with a fumble on their first drive, which the Warriors capitalized off of when running back Kamauri Montgomery ran in an 18-yard touchdown.
Montgomery’s touchdown marked 16 straight points in the third quarter for the Warriors, and 30 unanswered points from East’s defense going back to the first quarter.
The Titans made one last push, scoring 16 unanswered points, cutting the deficit to just seven, however, it came too late in the game.
“We didn’t play our best football tonight, but I’m proud of our guys for continuing to play hard all the way to the end,” Gonzalez said. “I thought we didn’t play good, but we played hard, and so you can build on that.”
The Titans will have the chance to build on Friday night’s loss when they take on San Antonio Southside during their first round playoff matchup.
“I’m hoping to see a boot-worthy game next week,” Williams said. “We have to realize the bigger goal. The bigger goal is just not a boot. As much as we wanted that, it’s not the goal. The goal is to get far in the playoffs.”