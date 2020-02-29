EDNA – Jimmie Mitchell has every intention of running a spread offense at Edna.
But experience has taught him that going from the slot-T to the spread is not an easy transition.
“It’s hard to come in with the spread after the slot-T,” Mitchell said. “I joke that if I was a good enough coach to coach the slot-T, I’d probably run it too. I have tremendous respect for it, but it’s just a hard transition going from that to the spread.”
The transition began in earnest Monday for the Cowboys, a month after Mitchell came to Edna from Manor.
Mitchell, 52, has coached for 28 seasons, including 18 as a head coach at Sinton, Sealy and Beeville with an overall record of 111-63.
“I can remember even back when I was at Sinton, Edna had a lot of talent,” he said. “They’ve been doing really well. We’re staying in Region IV and that is what I was hoping for and continuing to build on this program is something I’m looking forward to.”
Mitchell replaced Robert Draper, who resigned after one season as head coach to become the assistant principal at the elementary school.
Mitchell led Manor to the Class 5A, Division I quarterfinals last season before losing to eventual state champion Alvin Shadow Creek.
“When you start out in the business, you’re always trying to move up,” he said. “I loved my time in Manor. But they were getting ready to split the AD and football jobs. I wasn’t ready to quit coaching. Some of my fondest memories are coaching in Sinton and Sealy. There’s one school and they take a lot of pride in it and I missed that. You get in a multi-school district and it’s just not like that. You lose some of that. I wanted to get back to that atmosphere.”
The Cowboys advanced to the Class 3A, Division I playoffs last season and finished with an 8-4 record.
They ran the slot-T under Draper and the previous two seasons under Jerry Long.
“I think we’re going to come in right now and move toward it,” Mitchell said of the spread. “Our quarterbacks haven’t been throwing, the receivers haven’t been catching, and none of that feels natural to them or comfortable to them right now. It’s going to be a work in progress.”
J.R. Mitchell, who has coached with his brother for 17 years, has joined the Edna staff as the defensive coordinator, and the Cowboys are well into their offseason program.
“The kids are amazing so far,” Jimmie Mitchell said. “Normally, you take over a program the first thing you’ve got to go in and fix is the culture and their attitudes. They don’t want to work hard and they want to fight you on everything — all of them. This is the first time I showed up and they’ve got a good attitude. I think they’re excited about us throwing the ball more. I think everybody is excited about that.”
Mitchell is a strong believer in hard work, but admits he has mellowed somewhat over the years.
“I guess most of it comes with age,” he said. “I’m a lot more patient. There was a time that I would go too hard. Now, I’m older and I can’t go that hard. Back in the day, we were working probably too much. You have all of the characteristics of growing older and wiser. Not always working the kids to death.”
Edna will compete in District 15-3A, Division I in the upcoming season against Industrial, Goliad, Palacios, Aransas Pass, Mathis and Orange Grove.
The Cowboys should be ready for district by playing a non-district schedule that includes East Bernard, Bay City, Refugio and Columbus.
“I’m sleeping like a baby,” Mitchell joked, “waking up every hour crying.”
