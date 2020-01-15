Edna has its third athletic director and head football coach in three seasons.
Jimmie Mitchell was named to the position at a special-called meeting of the Edna board of trustees on Tuesday night.
Mitchell has 28 years of coaching experience and has been the head coach at Manor the past four seasons.
He previously was the head coach at Sinton, Sealy and Beeville, and has an overall record of 111-63.
Mitchell led Manor to the Class 5A, Division I quarterfinals last season before losing to eventual state champion Alvin Shadow Creek.
Mitchell will replace Robert Draper, who resigned after one season in December to become the assistant principal at the elementary school.
Draper, who replaced Jerry Long, led the Cowboys to an 8-4 record and into the area playoffs.
Edna Superintendent Robert O’Connor said Mitchell is expected to start his new position sometime later this month.
“Coach Mitchell is a dynamic leader who promotes hard work and commitment,” O’Connor said in a statement. “Edna ISD is excited to welcome the experienced leadership and intensity our new Athletic Director, Jimmie Mitchell, will bring to the program.”
