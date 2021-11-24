EDNA — Jimmie Mitchell had a vision of what he wanted when he took over as the athletic director and head football coach at Edna in 2020.
Mitchell knew he could turn the Cowboys into a regional and state power.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the transition for the Cowboys, but they managed to go 6-6 a year ago despite changing offensive and defensive schemes late in the summer.
Now, Edna is riding an eight-game winning streak and eyeing its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2014.
The Cowboys (10-2) hope to take the next step in Mitchell’s plan when they meet Lago Vista (8-3) at 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals.
“Every good program in the state has a group of kids who bought into what they’re doing,” Mitchell said. “That’s one of the toughest things coaches do, getting them in, making them work hard and it not being easy. The reaction of a kid is, ‘This is hard. I don’t like it.’”
It was easy for the players to buy into Mitchell’s program, though.
Mitchell, in his 20th year as a head coach, and his brother, JR, Edna’s defensive coordinator, wanted to build a defense-first team.
“We start everything with defense,” Jimmie Mitchell said. “We want to build a program that emphasizes defense first. Coach JR has been my defensive coordinator for 20 years and I think he’s one of the best in the business.”
That defensive-minded vision has come to life this season.
During Edna’s winning streak, the Cowboys are allowing 11.6 points and 137.3 yards per game.
Blanco and Bishop combined for 33 total points in each of Edna’s first two playoff wins this year. The Cowboys also limited rival Industrial to 16 points to clinch the District 15-3A, Division I title.
“It was pretty easy [to buy in] because, as everybody says, defense wins championships,” said sophomore defensive end Jakub Reyes. “Coach Mitchell is a great coach, and he shows us everything about how to run the defense right. So we just do all the stuff right. We keep getting better and better.”
Edna went through some struggles in non-district play.
After wins against East Bernard and Bay City to open the season, the Cowboys dropped back-to-back games to Class 2A, Division I No. 1 Refugio and 3A, Division I No. 6 Columbus.
Edna surrendered 95 points in those two games and was left feeling dissatisfied.
Looking back, the Cowboys see those losses as a blessing. They weren’t going to take another moment for granted.
“We just started doing all of our stuff right,” Reyes said. “We started repetition of all our keys and basics, all that. We just started working on all this stuff a lot more. We just all started to bond together as a unit.”
Edna has not been a one-trick pony.
The Cowboys have averaged 44.4 points per game with a a balanced offense during their current streak. Edna is averaging 167.5 yards per game through the air and 215.3 on the ground in that eight-game span.
That’s a credit to running backs Dreydan Ashford and Kade Rodas, and quarterback Jaiden Clay spearheading a three-prong backfield.
“It’s great because, if they have a great secondary, we can run it. If they have a good defensive line, our passing game is really good, too,” said senior receiver Layton Ressman. “We can attack both ways.”
