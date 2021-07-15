Victoria West made a thorough coaching search finding a replacement for Manuel Alvarado.
But the right candidate was in the Crossroads, as Austin Molinaro will take the reigns as the second head baseball coach in West history.
“I had been to Coach Alvarado’s 100-inning fundraiser and had been the coach of a team that scrimmaged Victoria West plenty of times,” Molinaro said. “It was just a culture thing that I see here and it was the opportunity to move up to a 5A program.”
Molinaro comes to West from Bay City, where he has been the head coach since 2019.
“It’s been a good transition,” Molinaro said. “My fiancee found a job down here and I had been in contact with (Victoria West Athletic Director) Coach (Courtney) Boyce and it made everything smooth. I’ve also been in contact with some college teammates that have coached here and they’ve had nothing but great things to say.”
The Blackcats made it to the Class 4A bi-district round this year, finishing the season at 18-12 before losing to Calhoun in three games.
Leaving a program that he was beginning to build was a hard decision for Molinaro.
“It was very tough,” Molinaro said. “After you are at a place for a couple years you get attached, and having the group that I had just graduate from Bay City made it even harder. I just knew that ultimately this was a great step in the right direction for me.”
The Warriors graduated 14 seniors this season, paving the way for a young group for Molinaro’s first year in charge, but Molinaro is prepared, as he went through the same thing in his first year at Bay City.
“I’ve been through it before so that’s the good news,” he said. “Three years ago in Bay City we graduated 12 seniors and ended up playing eight sophomores, but it’s an opportunity to build a culture. It allows me to start that transition from Coach Alvarado to myself and have a group of kids that I can develop and work with for multiple years.”
West finished the season 12-17 overall and in eighth place in District 29-5A.
“I know this is a very tough district, but coming in, we can’t be eight out of nine,” Molinaro said. “I know it’s a very tough district, Gregory-Portland had some ridiculous record, Vets is always good, Moody is always good, but it doesn’t matter. We have to compete. There’s going to be some rough patches and growing pains but if the guys give it everything they got they’ll be successful.”
The Warriors are gearing up for football season, but Molinaro is excited to get started.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “Even just offseason stuff and anything I can get. Once it gets to August I can’t wait to meet all of the kids and get to work with them throughout the athletic period. It’s an awesome thing.”
