George West Longhorns at Karnes City Badgers 7:30 p.m. MONDAY
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: George West (3-3, 1-2) and Karnes City (2-4, 1-1) was rescheduled from Friday. The teams dropped from Division I and into the same district this season. George West has lost its last two games. Karnes City has won its last two games, and had last week’s scheduled game against Stockdale postponed until Nov. 6. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 800 yards and five touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has 28 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.