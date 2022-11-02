Kamauri Montgomery was asked in December whether he’d given thought to playing running back.
He played the position in middle school, but was coming off a debut year at Victoria West in which he racked up 32 total tackles at defensive end as a sophomore.
“I knew I could play the position,” Montgomery said. “I’ve played it before. I just wanted to give it a try.”
Still, head coach Courtney Boyce and his staff saw the potential and put him in the offensive backfield during the offseason.
“His commitment in the offseason to what it takes to play the position stood out,” Boyce said. “He was in the weight room when asked, plus more. He ran track, as well. He did a great job. I think track helped increase his speed.”
The offseason transition to running back, as well as linebacker, has paid off for the 6-foot, 185-pound junior.
Montgomery leads the Warriors (4-5, 4-2) in rushing (1,084), total touchdowns (15) and tackles (63) entering Friday’s crosstown rivalry with Victoria East (4-5, 4-2) at Memorial Stadium.
“(He added) a lot more touchdowns for us, a lot more yards,” said senior offensive lineman Luis Carlos Islas. “He made this offense better.”
In Week 10 against Corpus Christi Miller, touchdown runs of 78 and 39 yards helped propel Montgomery north of the 1,000-yard mark with 134 yards. He is the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Warriors since Chase Patek in 2020.
“I’m very pleased,” Montgomery said. “I just feel like I’ve done a lot of things I wasn’t expected to do.”
In Week 9, Montgomery demonstrated his comfortability in the backfield by rushing for career highs of 243 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-35 win over Corpus Christi Carroll. He added six tackles to help the Warriors clinch their playoff spot.
“He doesn’t give up,” said junior defensive lineman TK Rollins. “Every play, he thinks he’s gonna go out there and score, make a tackle or a sack, or get an interception. It’s pretty fun to watch.”
Montgomery is currently enjoying his best stretch of the season with two consecutive games over 100 yards rushing, averaging 10.71 yards per carry on 35 touches during that span.
“I think he’s capable of big things,” Boyce said. “His attention to detail in practice really shows during the game. Every rep when he’s not in, he’s paying attention to the line. He’s seeing what they’re doing and I think the chemistry he’s built with the line has helped him advance.”
He hopes his legs can help carry the Warriors to a third straight win in the Battle of the Boot.
“I want to very badly,” Montgomery said. “I want to perform. I want this to be my best game.”