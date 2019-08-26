Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore has been suspended for Saturday's season opener.
Texas coach Tom Herman announced the suspension at his Monday press conference.
The Longhorns will take on Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday at Royal Memorial Stadium.
Moore, a Yoakum graduate, was arrested earlier this month in Austin on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Moore is due in court next month and Herman indicated the length of the suspension will depend on the legal process.
"We're hoping the legal process is concluded soon," Herman said. "But I'll have to update you that on Monday because things could change."
Moore played in six games last season. He caught seven passes for 53 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown reception against Southern Cal before missing the rest of the season with an injury.
Herman also said running back Jordan Whittington has been battling some "residual effects" of the sports hernia surgery he had while in high school at Cuero.
But Herman said Whittington and running back Keaontay Ingram will play against Louisiana Tech.
"There are only two, I don't know how you would limit both of them or what that would even entail for a game," Herman said. "I know in practice they're in green jerseys. They're non-contact right now. I don't think the refs will let me put a green jersey on the game. So, we need them. They've got to go."
