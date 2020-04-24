UHV Jaguar logo
University of Houston-Victoria’s Ryan Morant was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America NAIA-PING All-America third team Friday.

He was recently named to the Association of Independent Institutions All-Conference team and the NAIA PING Central All-Region team.

Morant led the Jaguars with a 73.27 scoring average in five events this past year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. He turned in top-10 finishes in four of the five events with his best finish coming at the UHV Fall Classic where he tied for second with a 2-under par 69.

In his two spring events he finished third at the UHV Claud Jacobs and tied for sixth at the San Antonio Shootout.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, he has compiled a 75.39 scoring average with eight top-10 finishes in 13 events.

