WACO — Former Bay City coach Chad Morris will be a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Morris also coached at Elysian Fields, Stephenville and Lake Travis before moving to the college level.
He is currently the head coach at Arkansas.
Morris coached at Bay City for three seasons and had an overall record of 34-8.
He led the Blackcats to the 2000 Class 4A, Division I state championship and the 2001 state final.
Induction ceremonies will be held May 2 at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center.
