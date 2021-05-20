Troy Moses has been named the head football coach at Nixon-Smiley.
Moses’ hiring was approved by the Nixon-Smiley board of trustees Friday, according to athletic director Carlton McKinney.
Moses has been the offensive coordinator at Canyon Lake since 2014.
He previously was the head coach at Lockhart and was also an assistant coach at Navarro.
Moses was previously an assistant at Nixon.
Moses will replace Pablo Ybarra, who retired after three seasons as head football coach.
The Mustangs had a 3-6 record last season and went 1-5 in District 15-3A, Division II.
Nixon-Smiley is expected to run the slot-T offense next season.
